Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired a crisis PR firm long before affair allegations surfaced

Jensen Huang began working with crisis communications firm Heller more than a year before publicly admitting an affair, WIRED reported. BY: NVIDIA

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was working with crisis communications firm Heller by October 2025, more than a year before he publicly admitted being unfaithful to his wife, WIRED reported November 9, citing two sources familiar with the arrangement.

The report followed Huang’s November 8 apology to employees and Nvidia’s decision to investigate reports that he had been targeted by foreign intelligence.

Heller joins the response

Risa Heller founded the communications firm that advises companies and public figures on reputational crises. BY: HELLER.

Heller was initially believed to be helping Huang with personal matters, including his family’s charitable work, according to WIRED.

Founded by Risa Heller, the communications firm advises clients on reputational crises, corporate communications, and litigation.

Its clients have included former Rep. Anthony Weiner and chef Mario Batali, according to a 2023 New York magazine profile of its founder.

Heller became involved with Huang around the time Nvidia was facing questions about one of its customers.

An October 2025 New York Times investigation examined the chipmaker’s dealings with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer, and U.S. concerns about whether advanced chips were reaching China despite export restrictions.

By the end of that month, Nvidia’s press staff had been told to include Heller on all inquiries concerning Huang, whether personal or professional.

It remains unclear whether Heller’s early work for Huang involved the affair.

Huang apologizes to employees

Huang apologized to his wife, children and colleagues in a Nov. 8 message published by Nvidia. BY: NVIDIA.

On November 8, Huang addressed the personal allegations directly in an email to employees.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang wrote in the message.

He apologized for hurting his wife and children, accepted responsibility, and told colleagues and shareholders that he had fallen short of their trust.

“There is no excuse for what I did,” he said.

Huang did not identify the other person in his statement, but The New York Timesidentified her as Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, the customer examined in its earlier reporting.

The Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials believed she had been gathering information for Beijing.

Those allegations raised a question for Nvidia beyond its CEO’s personal conduct: whether the company’s confidential information or U.S. national security had been compromised.

Nvidia’s board investigates

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence. BY: NVIDIA.

Nvidia’s board responded to the security allegations with an independent investigation announced November 8.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, would examine reports that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence.

The board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised” but would examine all available information.

China rejected the spying allegations on November 9, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun calling them “purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China.”

The investigation came with continued support for Huang, as Nvidia’s directors expressed “confidence in Jensen and his leadership team.”

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully,” Huang wrote.