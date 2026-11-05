‘No political movement lasts forever’: Former White House Press Secretary weighs in on the future of the GOP

Fox News co-host Dana Perino called for a competitive Republican primary in 2028 to decide the party’s direction after Donald Trump. BY: FOX NEWS/ YOUTUBE

Former White House press secretary Dana Perino called for a competitive 2028 Republican presidential primary on the November 5 edition of Fox News’s The Five, saying the party needed to debate its direction after President Donald Trump as Republicans dealt with losing both chambers of Congress.

“No political movement lasts forever,” Perino said, pointing to Joe Biden’s presidency between Trump’s two terms as one reason Trump’s movement lasted so long.

Trump won the White House in 2016 and 2024, and the 22nd Amendment bars anyone from being elected president more than twice.

The voters Vance said the GOP lost

Vice President JD Vance, pictured in Cincinnati on October 21, blamed the Iran war for Republican midterm losses. BY: THE WHITE HOUSE

The November 3 results put Democrats in line to take control of Congress in January, halfway through Trump’s second term.

Vice President JD Vance wrote the next day that many voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 showed up again and voted for Democrats.

Vance said one pollster had asked those voters what it would take to win them back.

According to Vance, their most common answers were ending the war, addressing the cost of living and inflation, putting America first, and changing the U.S. relationship with Israel.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote of the conflict with Iran on X.

“Any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” he added.

Asked about Vance’s assessment at the White House that day, Trump said it was “largely true” and pointed to the rise in gasoline prices during the war.

He stood by his decision to attack Iran, saying, “If I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again.”

Perino expected Vance to face competition

Dana Perino said Vice President JD Vance, pictured with President Donald Trump on October 20, could face competition for the 2028 Republican nomination. BY: THE WHITE HOUSE

When the panel took up Vance’s post the next day, co-host Greg Gutfeld turned to Perino for her take on Thursday’s edition of The Five.

“I believe that the party, and I think the country, is looking forward to and needs to have a full-throated debate in the primary,” Perino said.

She said she was unsure how many Republicans would run.

“I don’t think that JD will have that lane to himself, obviously, if the last 24 hours are any indication,” she said.

“We haven’t mentioned Ted Cruz,” Perino added, pointing to the Texas senator’s quick response to the losses and the audience he had built through his podcast.

Cruz’s case for winning voters back

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Republicans had failed to address what voters were paying for food, fuel and insurance. BY: MEGA

The national losses reached Cruz’s home state, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat.

Cruz called the midterms a “Watergate-level repudiation” in a November 4 episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Cruz said the war with Iran had dragged on too long, adding, “It needs to end.”

He also said Republicans had lost ground with blue-collar voters and faulted the party for doing too little about the price of food, fuel, and insurance.

“We need to champion economic policies that make a real difference in working people’s lives,” Cruz said.