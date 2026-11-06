Unvaccinated child in New York dies after contracting measles, marking the state’s first death related to the virus in more than three decades

An unvaccinated child in Lewis County, New York, passed away after contracting measles. BY: UNSPLASH

An unvaccinated child in Lewis County, New York, has died after contracting measles, marking the state’s first measles-associated death in more than 30 years, according to health officials. The death comes as the state fights a significant measles outbreak and remains under a disaster emergency declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul in October. Officials are urging residents to check their vaccination records as health departments work to contain the outbreak.

Unvaccinated child dies as Lewis County reports rising measles cases

Lewis county has recorded at least 16 confirmed measles cases so far. BY: UNSPLASH

“I’m heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died from measles,” Hochul wrote on X. “My heart goes out to their family and everyone who knew and loved them.”

The Lewis County Public Health Department confirmed to Newsweek that the child was unvaccinated.

As of November 3, the county had recorded 16 confirmed measles cases, including one new case. All 16 involved unvaccinated people. New York had reported 178 measles cases this year as of October 24, according to the state health department. Of those, 170 were recorded outside New York City.

Health officials urge residents to ensure vaccinations are current

Health officials urged residents to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date. BY: UNSPLASH

In a joint statement, the New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health expressed condolences to the child’s family and urged residents to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications and death. Vaccination is the best protection against measles,” the statement said.

The state health department said it was working with county health departments and local partners to provide measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations to unvaccinated people who request them. Officials are also monitoring cases, investigating infections and conducting contact tracing to limit further transmission.

Dr. Tyler Evans, an infectious disease physician and CEO of Wellness Equity Alliance, told Newsweek in an emailed statement that measles deaths are preventable because of the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine. “Two doses of the MMR vaccine protect about 97 percent of people,” Evans said. “When a child dies of measles in the United States, it is not bad luck. It is a gap in protection we knew how to close.”

Dr. Tyler Evans urges parents to address hesitation towards vaccines

Dr. Tyler Evans urged parents to review their children’s vaccination records and arrange for missed doses. BY: UNSPLASH

Evans urged parents to review their children’s vaccination records and arrange missed doses. He said concerns about vaccines should be addressed through discussion rather than confrontation, adding that parents’ fears deserve “a real conversation, not a lecture.”

“The fear is understandable. The risk of not vaccinating is far greater,” he said.

Health officials say the MMR vaccine provides 93% protection against measles after one dose and 97% after two doses. Infants age 6 months and older can receive an early dose if they are traveling to an area with measles transmission or face an increased exposure risk, but they must still receive two further doses on the recommended schedule.

Measles can cause severe complications and spread before rash appears

A rash typically appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, beginning as flat red spots near the hairline before spreading across the body. BY: UNSPLASH

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms generally develop seven to 14 days after infection, although the incubation period can extend to 21 days. Early signs include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash typically appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, beginning as flat red spots near the hairline before spreading across the body. Fever can exceed 104 degrees Fahrenheit when the rash develops.

Complications include pneumonia, brain swelling, hospitalization and even death. The infection can also weaken the immune system. People with measles can transmit the virus from four days before the rash appears until four days afterward. Non-immune people exposed to the virus are advised to quarantine for 21 days, while those who test positive should isolate until four days after the rash appears.