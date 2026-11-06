Swastikas and antisemitic language spray-painted on four buses that serve Orthodox Jewish schools in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls the vandalism ‘abhorrent’

Swastikas and antisemitic messages were spray-painted on four buses serving Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn. BY: UNSPLASH

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has opened a hate crime investigation after swastikas and antisemitic messages were spray-painted on four buses serving Orthodox Jewish schools in Brooklyn. The buses were discovered defaced near Bedford Avenue and Williamsburg Street in Williamsburg, a neighborhood with one of the largest Hasidic Jewish communities in the U.S. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the vandalism as “abhorrent,” as city officials called for those responsible to be identified.

School buses defaced with Swastikas and hateful messages

Photographs published by local news outlets showed swastikas painted in black on the buses alongside phrases including ‘USA First,’ ‘Free Palestine’ and other vulgarities. BY: UNSPLASH

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:51 a.m. local time on Monday, November 2, after the graffiti was discovered near the intersection, within the 90th Precinct. Photographs published by local news outlets showed swastikas painted in black alongside phrases including “USA First,” “Free Palestine” and other vulgarities. (See photos here.)

The buses reportedly serve the Satmar, Sanz-Klausenburg and Tiferes Yisrael Jewish communities, Orthodox Jewish religious sects whose institutions include schools. A 2023 UJA-Federation of New York study estimated that Williamsburg was home to approximately 36,000 Jewish adults and 32,000 children. The schools and organizations associated with the buses have not publicly commented on the incident yet.

Zohran Mamdani and state officials condemn vandalism

Zohran Mamdani called the act of vandalism ‘abhorrent.’ BY: MEGA

Mamdani denounced the incident on social media, saying, “The antisemitic vandalism targeting school buses in South Williamsburg is abhorrent. Every New Yorker — especially our children — deserves to live free of such hatred.”

Phylisa Wisdom, who leads the mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, told Newsweek that the city would “use every tool at our disposal” to find those responsible.

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged anyone with information to contact police, writing on X, “Antisemitism and hate have no home in New York.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also demanded accountability and called for the perpetrators to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“As a mother and grandmother, it sickens me to think of children arriving at school to find their buses defaced with swastikas and hateful antisemitic messages. No Jewish child or family should have to endure this kind of fear and intimidation,” she wrote.

Police search for suspect as investigation continues

CBP said it is cooperating with the NYPD investigation. BY: UNSPLASH

No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD. Investigators are searching for at least one man captured on surveillance footage wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap and black sneakers.

City Council member Lincoln Restler, whose district includes Williamsburg, called the graffiti obscene. He said his office is working with police and local Jewish civilian patrol groups known as shomrim to track down those responsible.

Antisemitic attacks remain a concern in New York

There has been a spike in antisemitism following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. BY: UNSPLASH

The vandalism comes amid continued concern over the spike in antisemitism following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza. NYPD figures show 245 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 242 during the same period in 2025. The attacks accounted for approximately 53% of all confirmed hate crimes reported across the city during the period.

Mamdani announced a strategy in September that includes millions of dollars to combat hate crimes, support synagogues, incorporate Jewish history into public school education and promote Jewish cultural and religious sites. The plan has faced criticism from Israeli officials and local groups for not formally defining antisemitism and failing to confront whether anti-Israel rhetoric can have a role in it.

At the time, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, praised the strategy but called on Mamdani to address “anti-Israel rhetoric that makes Jewish New Yorkers vulnerable as there are clearly times when antisemitic attacks are fueled by anti-Zionism.”