Donald Trump’s heir contradicts his line on gas prices, calling them ‘high’ before the president says they’re ‘dropping like a rock’

President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. publicly contradicted each other on gasoline prices. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. are publicly contradicting each other on gasoline prices.

While the president claimed oil prices are “dropping like a rock,” his eldest son acknowledged at a New York rally that gas prices are “high.”

Their contrasting remarks come as Americans continue to report rising costs, despite recent declines in the national average.

Donald Trump claimed oil prices are ‘dropping like a rock’

Donald Trump Jr. offered a less optimistic assessment of gasoline prices while addressing supporters at a New York rally alongside Vice President J.D. Vance. BY: MEGA

In a Truth Social post, the president linked falling oil prices to the possibility of an end to the conflict with Iran. “Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen,” he wrote.

However, Don Jr. offered a less optimistic assessment while addressing supporters at a New York rally alongside Vice President J.D. Vance: “I get it, not everything’s perfect today. Gas prices are high — we understand that. You think they’re going to go down when the Democrats come in, and they stop all the drilling?” he asked the crowd.

Gasoline and crude prices show recent declines

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gasoline stood at $4.1694 per gallon on Monday, November 2. BY: UNSPLASH

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gasoline stood at $4.1694 per gallon on Monday, November 2 — down from $4.1732 the previous day. The average had been $4.2858 a week earlier and $4.3961 a month ago. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading at approximately $104.23 a barrel on Monday, with its price falling noticeably since Friday, October 30. However, 19 states had prices above the national average, including Hawaii, California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

White House defends Iran policy and predicts lower fuel costs

The White House continues to defend President Donald Trump’s Iran policy. BY: MEGA

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Newsweek on Monday that fuel prices will fall further if the conflict ends. “Once this conflict comes to an end, gas prices will drop drastically, and the Iranian terrorist regime will not have a nuclear weapon,” she said.

She also defended the president’s Iran policy and the war, saying, “Protecting America’s national security from threats by a radical terrorist regime that has chanted ‘Death to America’ for 47 years was the right thing to do — and President Trump is the only president who has had the courage to do it. Thanks to the exceptional work of the U.S. military, more oil is now flowing out of the Persian Gulf than before the Iran conflict began.”

A recent YouGov survey, however, found that 41% of respondents said gas prices are increasing a lot where they lived, while 25% reported a smaller increase. Fourteen percent said prices were unchanged, 15% reported a slight decline, 1% said prices were falling significantly and 4% were unsure.

Donald Trump Jr. turns rally speech into broader warning about Democrats

Donald Trump Jr. urged supporters to vote like their lives depend on it ‘because they do.’ BY: MEGA

Don Jr. also questioned whether rents would fall under Democratic leadership, asking the crowd if that would happen “when they open up the border and flood the country with hundreds of thousands and millions of illegals.” He further accused Democrats of wanting to make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states, abolish ICE and establish a “one-party country of the entire country,” echoing remarks billionaire Elon Musk made the previous week.

During the rally, Don Jr. also urged supporters to vote like their lives depend on it “because they do,” he said, adding, “It matters.”

However, the Republican midterm campaign ultimately suffered a major setback, as both the Senate and the House were overwhelmed by a Democratic wave on Election Day.