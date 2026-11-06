What usually happens during midterm elections, and why this is different

Protests leading up to the midterms indicated lots of voter participation. BY: MEGA

Midterm elections, held halfway through a president’s four-year term, typically attract less attention and lower voter turnout than presidential elections. Historically, the party controlling the White House also tends to lose seats in Congress, particularly in the House of Representatives.

But the 2026 midterms have attracted unusually intense attention, with control of Congress and the future of President Donald Trump‘s agenda at stake.

So, why has this election been so dramatic?

The key races

Many governors are on the ballot in this year’s Midterms. BY: UNSPLASH

This year, voters in 36 states headed to the polls to elect governors, with several races proving highly competitive between Democrats and Republicans. Even traditionally Republican states became battlegrounds, including Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott. Republicans, however, retained the governorship in Florida.

Voters across the country also cast ballots in congressional elections, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for grabs. The elections gave Democrats an opportunity to challenge Republican control of Congress, with the balance of power in Washington hanging in the balance.

The next two years

A ‘blue tsunami’ happened following the midterm election. BY: MEGA

The 2026 midterm elections will play a major role in shaping the final two years of President Trump’s term. For the past two years, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has largely supported Trump’s legislative agenda. But that could change dramatically after Democrats won control of the chamber in the November 3 elections.

House Democrats have pledged to increase oversight of the Trump administration, including launching investigations into its policies and actions.

Their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, is now positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House in U.S. history. Jeffries has announced his candidacy for the position, but he must first be elected by the full House when the new Congress convenes in January.

Shaping politics moving forward

The results of the 2026 midterm elections could shape American politics for years to come. BY: MEGA

The results of the 2026 midterm elections could shape American politics for years to come. Beyond determining control of Congress and state governments, the elections could also elevate rising political figures and influence the field of potential presidential candidates in 2028.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who has attracted increasing national attention, is among the prominent Democrats whose names have been floated as potential presidential contenders, according to PBS.

Midterm voting

Early voting figures suggested strong turnout for the 2026 midterm elections. BY: UNSPLASH

Early voting figures suggested strong turnout for the 2026 midterm elections. More than 60 million early and mail-in ballots had reportedly been cast, according to NBC News, reflecting significant voter engagement in a non-presidential election year.

Even after polls closed, election officials continued counting ballots, with some closely contested races potentially taking days to resolve. The results would determine control of the House and Senate, along with the governorships of dozens of states.

But beyond the winners and losers, the elections could help shape the direction of American politics for years to come.