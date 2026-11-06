‘A big mistake’: Federal judge in Minnesota orders immigration authorities to release dentist detained by ICE, says failure to offer ‘any sort of relief is galling, although not surprising’

A federal judge in Minnesota ordered immigration authorities to release a Canadian dentist detained by ICE. BY: MEGA

A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered immigration authorities to release a Canadian dentist detained by ICE, ruling that his arrest stemmed from a government error involving a hearing notice sent to an outdated address. Judge Michael J. Davis called the circumstances “appalling” and criticized officials for acknowledging the mistake while continuing to oppose the dentist’s release. The 32-year-old father was freed on Sunday, November 1, after his detention extended beyond the court-ordered deadline.

Judge calls ICE detention a ‘big mistake’

U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis ruled that the arrest and detention of Dr. William Virgil Lizardo violated the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. BY: UNSPLASH

In an order issued November 1, Davis — a Bill Clinton appointee — ruled that the arrest and detention of Dr. William Virgil Lizardo violated the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. Davis found an “obvious” risk that Lizardo had been erroneously deprived of his liberty.

“The hubris of admitting that USCIS made a big mistake, but not even offering any sort of relief is galling, although not surprising,” Davis wrote.

He ordered authorities to release Lizardo on his own recognizance in Minnesota by 6 p.m. Sunday and barred the government from detaining, transferring or removing him without the court’s permission. Lizardo was released at approximately 9 p.m., three hours after the deadline, according to his attorney, Hassan Ahmad.

Attorney accuses officials of prolonging detention, urging voluntary deportation

Officials reportedly knew the deportation notice had been sent to an address that was no longer current but continued fighting to keep Dr. William Virgil Lizardo detained. BY: MEGA

Ahmad told Newsweek that officials knew the deportation notice had been sent to an address that was no longer current but continued fighting to keep his client detained even after his immigration case was reopened. “What should shock the conscience of every American is that this was a case where the government knew it made a huge mistake, sending a deportation notice to an address it knew was stale, but even after the case was reopened, they persisted in fighting to keep Dr. Lizardo detained,” Ahmad said.

He also alleged that officials tried to dismiss Lizardo’s habeas petition without court permission and urged him to accept voluntary departure to Canada as the “quickest way out of detention.”

DHS defended its handling of the case, saying, “On November 1, 2026, Lizardo was ordered released by a Clinton-appointed activist judge pending his removal proceedings. DHS complies with all lawful court orders, and the illegal alien will continue to receive due process. This administration will not ignore the rule of law. All aliens are processed for court-ordered release once ICE receives notice.”

Notice to outdated address led to arrest and removal order

DHS sent Dr. William Virgil Lizardo a notice to appear for a March 26 immigration hearing. BY: MEGA

Lizardo entered the U.S. in 2019 on an F-1 student visa to attend the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, from which he graduated in 2023. He married a U.S. citizen who had been his classmate, and their daughter was born in April 2025. His wife’s relative petition was approved in January 2025, while his application to adjust his status remained unresolved. According to reports, USCIS denied his permanent residency application in January because he had not supplied a certified Ontario court record concerning a 2012 charge that was withdrawn after diversion. His appeal remained pending.

The following month, DHS sent him a notice to appear for a March 26 immigration hearing. According to Davis, the notice went to an address that was different from more recent information held by USCIS. Lizardo missed the hearing and was ordered removed in absentia. He learned of the notice and removal order on October 23, when ICE arrested him after an immigration interview in St. Paul. Two days later, he sought to reopen his case, arguing he had never received the hearing notice. The immigration court granted his motion on October 28.

Judge rejects government’s argument for continued detention

Judge Michael J. Davis ordered the return of Dr. William Virgil Lizardo’s belongings and required the government to seek court approval before any future detention or removal. BY: UNSPLASH

The government argued that reopening the immigration proceedings meant Lizardo was being held under a different legal provision. Davis rejected that position, citing the absence of a new warrant or custody determination and evidence that Lizardo posed a flight risk. “It strains credulity to think that such a petitioner would flee,” Davis wrote, pointing to his record of attending appointments, updating his address and maintaining family and community ties.

The judge ordered the return of Lizardo’s belongings and required the government to seek court approval before any future detention or removal.

The ruling does not grant him permanent residency or resolve his immigration case.

Ahmad condemned the government’s conduct, saying, “The government’s behavior was utterly pathetic and shameful. Are they so beholden to the decrepit whims of a fascist, racist administration that they forgot what it means to stand up for the Constitution? How about just doing the right thing? This entire nightmare was a paperwork error. And they literally made a federal case out of it.”