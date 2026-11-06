Rash of gun violence over Halloween weekend leaves 17 dead, 124 injured

Gun violence broke out all over the U.S. during Halloween weekend. BY: UNSPLASH

Police departments across the U.S. responded to a wave of shootings over Halloween weekend, as gun violence struck multiple cities nationwide. At least 124 people were shot, including 17 who were killed, according to ABC News.

Gun violence on the rise

The gun violence that erupted over Halloween weekend is ‘not normal,’ the Delaware governor said. BY: UNSPLASH

“This is not normal,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said. “We must never accept gun violence as part of life in Delaware,” he told ABC News.

Shootings were reported in at least 15 cities across the U.S. over Halloween weekend, with victims including a pregnant woman, a college student and a 5-year-old girl. One of the incidents took place inside a Spirit Halloween store in California.

Mass shooting events

Along with single-event shootings, there were multiple mass shootings during the Halloween holiday. BY: UNSPLASH

Chicago police responded to multiple shootings over Halloween weekend, including one in the North Lawndale neighborhood, where two gunmen got out of a car and opened fire on a group of people standing on a sidewalk. A 29-year-old man was killed, and three others were wounded.

In Fairfield, Calif., a shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store left one person dead and six others injured. The victim who died was identified as 31-year-old Constance Hages, who was pregnant, according to her family. Among the six wounded were a 19-year-old man and three other victims who suffered critical injuries.

Meanwhile, seven people were shot during a birthday party near Edinburg, Texas, shortly before midnight on Halloween. Authorities said all seven victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple shootings in Delaware

Several people were shot during parties and gatherings meant to celebrate Halloween. BY: UNSPLASH

Another mass shooting occurred at an outdoor Halloween party in Ellendale, Del., leaving a 17-year-old girl dead and eight others wounded. Authorities said a gunman opened fire on the gathering from a neighboring property.

In a separate shooting in Newark, Del., six people were injured near the University of Delaware campus. Hundreds of Halloween revelers were in the area around 11:15 p.m. when gunfire erupted on East Main Street, sending people fleeing for safety.

Nights of terror

Gun violence in the U.S. has been on the rise. BY: UNSPLASH

Several other shootings were reported across the country over Halloween weekend, including a fatal shooting at a party in Michigan, an incident in Arkansas that left seven people shot and a deadly road rage shooting in Oklahoma City.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, gun violence claims a life in the U.S. approximately every 12 minutes, a figure that includes firearm suicides.

Gun violence surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trends have varied by age group. While firearm homicide rates among adults subsequently declined, rates among children ages 10 to 16 continued to rise through 2023, according to research highlighted by the Boston University School of Public Health.

Firearms have also become the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teenagers ages 1 to 17. The Boston University research found that firearm homicide rates among 10- to 16-year-olds were approximately double their pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and 2023.