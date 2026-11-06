Sen. Ted Cruz calls the midterms ‘a Watergate-level repudiation’ after Democrats flip Texas: ‘Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter’

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz described Democrats' sweeping midterm victories as a 'Watergate-level repudiation.' BY: MEGA

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has described Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories in Texas as a “Watergate-level repudiation” after the party won the governorship, a U.S. Senate seat and other statewide offices. Speaking on his podcast on Wednesday, November 4, Cruz acknowledged the scale of the Republican defeat, especially in Texas, warning that the party has lost touch with voters struggling with the cost of living. The results have also left him as the most prominent remaining Republican political figure in a state long considered to be a GOP bastion.

Ted Cruz calls Democratic victories a ‘blue tsunami’

Ted Cruz had warned before the election that Republicans risked losing every statewide office in Texas. BY: MEGA

Cruz had warned before the election that Republicans risked losing every statewide office in Texas, although very few believed his prediction. After Democrats’ victories, he offered an unusually blunt assessment of the outcome. “2026 was not simply a blue wave. It was a blue tsunami. It was an a**-kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation,” Cruz said. “Texas is blue. That is a hard sentence to utter, but Texas, today at least, is blue.”

Ted Cruz emerges as Texas GOP’s most visible figure

‘Cruz now is the sole visible face of the Texas Republican Party,’ Rice University political scientist Mark Jones said. BY: MEGA

Rice University political scientist Mark Jones said Cruz emerged as the state’s leading Republican voice following the election. “It’s Ted Cruz, and there’s no one else,” Jones told Newsweek. “Cruz now is the sole visible face of the Texas Republican Party.”

Cruz acknowledged the position, saying, “As we sit here today, I am the only statewide elected Republican who remains in Texas. Make no mistake. Nationally, the radicals are in charge.”

Jones further clarified that the results are not necessarily a rejection of Texas conservatism. “This was more of a rebuke of [President Donald] Trump than it was a rebuke and repudiation of Texas Republicans,” he said.

Economic frustrations drove Republican losses, Ted Cruz says

Ted Cruz further warned that Democratic control could bring higher taxes, restrictions on energy and reduced AI investment. BY: MEGA

Cruz argued that Republicans had failed to understand voters’ financial pressures, pointing to grocery prices, energy costs, housing expenses and economic insecurity despite strong macroeconomic indicators. He cited record Spam sales, increased use of buy-now-pay-later services for groceries and record paid plasma donations. “Food is too high, gas is too high, diesel is too high, insurance is too high, life is too high,” he said. “Too many Republican politicians seemed like they didn’t understand or they didn’t care.”

He also criticized tariffs and the prolonged conflict with Iran. “Tariffs have made everything too expensive, and the Iran war has dragged on too long,” Cruz said. “It should have been brief, decisive and over. It needs to end.”

Cruz noted that Republicans had lost blue-collar, young, Hispanic, rural and evangelical voters, arguing the party needs to rebuild around affordability and economic opportunity.

Cruz further warned that Democratic control could bring higher taxes, restrictions on energy and reduced AI investment, saying their policies could make Texas “more like California.” He nevertheless insisted the state remains conservative, saying, “We will bring Texas back. … Texas will be red again.”

Expert sees Ted Cruz leading ‘Republican resistance’

Political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said Ted Cruz is likely to ‘become the face of Republican resistance’ in Texas. BY: MEGA

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said Cruz is likely to “become the face of Republican resistance” in Texas. “Cruz is more likely to become the face of Republican resistance than to fundamentally moderate. With Democrats winning the governorship, a U.S. Senate seat and the Texas House, there is now a large political opening for Cruz to present himself as the chief defender of the old Republican order,” he told Newsweek.

Rottinghaus also said Cruz must appeal to suburban, college-educated and former Republican voters while emphasizing economic issues and government competence. He added that Democrat James Talarico’s Senate victory gave Cruz a direct political rival.