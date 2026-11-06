‘On his way back home’: President Donald Trump says Stephen Hubbard, 74, is free after he asked Vladimir Putin personally, and Russia hands the retired teacher to Steve Witkoff

Donald Trump's envoy negotiated with Russia to release an American prisoner. BY: MEGA

A 74-year-old American citizen who spent years imprisoned in Russia has been released, prompting an envoy for Donald Trump to describe Vladimir Putin as “a humanitarian.”

Stephen Hubbard, who was imprisoned over allegations that he fought as a mercenary for Ukraine, is now praising Trump following his release.

“Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family,” Trump said, noting that the U.S. “was not required to give anything in return.”

The return home

Hubbard has been returned to his home and family as the Ukraine war wages on. BY: MEGA

Hubbard returned to U.S. soil on October 21, landing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas after spending more than four years in Russian custody. A Michigan native, Hubbard had been detained since 2022, when Russian forces captured him in Ukraine.

Trump initially said Hubbard would visit the White House following his release, according to NBC News. The two subsequently met at the White House on October 30.

In a statement, Hubbard’s family thanked Trump “and his team for opening the dialog with Russia.” The statement added that there are “wonderful blessings to be found along the hard road to peace.”

Relations between Washington and Moscow have shown signs of warming under the Trump administration, with Trump praising Putin and his administration waiving the implementation of certain new sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has extensively documented alleged human rights abuses by Russia, including violations connected to its war in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine War

Though both sides have said they’re open to having peace talks, they continue to strike at each other. BY: MEGA

Ukraine and Russia have signaled their willingness to resume peace talks, according to the Associated Press. The two countries also agreed to a limited ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach a stranded town in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.

However, just hours after Russian President Putin said he agreed “in principle” to restart negotiations, Russia launched a deadly barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

‘Overjoyed’ to be home

Though Trump and his administration seem to have warm relations with Putin, the president of Russia has been aggressive in his pursuit of adding Ukraine to his borders. BY: MEGA

Hubbard’s attorney, Martin De Luca, said his client was “overjoyed” to be free after years in Russian custody.

“He was in a fragile state,” De Luca said.

Following his release, Hubbard reunited with his family and is expected to spend the coming weeks recovering from his ordeal.

Who is Steve Witkoff?

Special envoy Witkoff is one of Trump’s longtime friends. BY: MEGA

Witkoff has met personally with Russian President Putin, serving as a special envoy for Trump.

But who exactly is he?

Like Trump, Witkoff is a wealthy New York real estate developer who made his fortune in the property business. A longtime friend and political supporter of the president, he was appointed U.S. special envoy to the Middle East despite having no prior formal diplomatic experience, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Witkoff also co-founded World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company, alongside Trump and members of their families.