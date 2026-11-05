Federal judge orders Trump admin to release a man arrested by ICE minutes after he was freed from detention: ‘The cruelty appears to be the point’

The Trump admin was ordered to release a man arrested by ICE just minutes after being freed from detention. BY: UNSPLASH

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to immediately release a man who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents just minutes after being freed from detention, accusing federal officials of an “ongoing due process violation.”

‘Cruelty appears to be the point’

U.S. District Judge S. Kato Crews accused immigration officials of an ‘ongoing due process violation.’ BY: MEGA

U.S. District Judge S. Kato Crews issued the order on November 3 after Edgardo Garcia Vargas was released from custody under an earlier court ruling, only to be arrested again before leaving the detention facility.

Crews, a Biden appointee, warned that immigration officials could face contempt proceedings if they detained Garcia Vargas again without first providing a hearing.

“Once again, the cruelty appears to be the point,” Crews wrote.

According to the ruling, Garcia Vargas was “immediately confronted and arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement before even leaving the detention facility grounds.”

Response to the rearrest

Judge S. Kato Crews warned immigration officials could face contempt proceedings. BY: MEGA

The Trump administration argued that it had complied with the original court order because Garcia Vargas had technically been released. Government attorneys maintained that the subsequent arrest did not invalidate the earlier release and that the case should be closed.

However, Crews rejected that argument, concluding that Garcia Vargas had effectively remained in continuous custody despite his brief release. The judge warned that accepting the administration’s interpretation would make court-ordered habeas relief “meaningless” and “reward respondents’ apparent gamesmanship.”

“No person would have felt free to leave under these circumstances,” Crews wrote.

Garcia Vargas initially challenged his detention through a habeas corpus petition, arguing that immigration authorities violated his constitutional due process rights by arresting him without presenting a warrant.

Constitutional violation

The Trump administration argued it had complied with the original court order. BY: MEGA

The government failed to respond to the petition, prompting the court to treat Garcia Vargas’ due process claim as conceded.

Crews subsequently determined that Garcia Vargas’ re-detention “mere minutes after his purported release was no release at all” and constituted a constitutional violation.

The judge ordered his immediate release and instructed the Trump administration to submit a status report confirming their compliance.

Crews also prohibited immigration authorities from arresting Garcia Vargas again unless they first establish at a bond hearing that he poses a flight risk or danger to the community.

The government must provide evidence supporting detention, while Garcia Vargas must be permitted legal representation.

“Should petitioner again be instantly rearrested without receiving the foregoing due process,” Crews warned, “respondents shall appear in this court for consideration of whether contempt proceedings are warranted.”

Trump admin under scrutiny

District Judge S. Kato Crews warned that another arrest without due process could trigger contempt proceedings. BY: MEGA

The ruling comes amid growing judicial scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Federal data obtained by the Deportation Data Project shows immigration arrests in Colorado nearly doubled from 259 in March to 499 in July. However, that figure remained below the 549 arrests recorded in July 2025.

The case names Aurora detention facility warden Juan Baltazar, acting ICE Director David Venturella and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin as respondents.