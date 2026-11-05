Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the midterms ‘close to an extinction-level event for Republicans,’ says without Texas as an anchor, the GOP is ‘not going to be viable nationally going forward’

Ron DeSantis warned that Republicans face an “extinction-level event” after Democrats’ midterm gains and said Texas is crucial to the GOP’s future. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Republicans suffered “close to an extinction-level event” in the November 3, 2026 midterm elections. He warned that the party cannot be “viable nationally going forward” if it loses Texas as an anchor.

DeSantis made the remarks at a post-election news conference in Tallahassee on November 4, 2026. He called the results the “political equivalent of a meteor strike” for Republicans. He also said “We’re in a deep hole nationally as a result of this election.”

“This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans, in many parts of the country, as we have seen probably in the last hundred years,” DeSantis said.

What DeSantis said about Texas

Ron DeSantis called the 2026 midterm results an extinction-level meteor strike, warning the party faces a deep national hole. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

DeSantis singled out Texas, long a Republican stronghold, as the most damaging loss. He said Texas Democrat James Talarico won the U.S. Senate race and that Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, was defeated by Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat. He added that Republicans lost the governor’s office, attorney general’s office and other statewide offices. He said Texas had been the “crown jewel of Republican politics” in his lifetime.

“That’s something that can reverberate for the next decade or more and if the Republican Party doesn’t have Texas as an anchor, then we are not going to be viable nationally going forward,” DeSantis said.

In a post on X, DeSantis predicted that Democrats would reach 55 Senate seats and more than 250 House seats. He wrote that Republicans were unlikely to recapture Congress in 2028 and might not have a shot at Senate control until 2032.

Florida as the exception

DeSantis said Florida was an exception. “He said it was the only one of the 10 largest states expected to remain under Republican control. He added, ‘Our line of scrimmage held better here in Florida.’” He also said “Florida is the last main anchor standing” and estimated that the state’s political environment moved 10 to 15 percentage points toward Democrats.

He credited the result to Republicans’ voter-registration advantage and said the state’s Republicans prevailed because they simply had more voters. He also cautioned that Florida’s success should not be taken for granted, calling the political climate “very volatile.”

Why the Midterms hit Republicans so hard

Democrats swept into traditionally conservative territory to flip both the House and Senate amid low approval for President Donald Trump. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Democrats rode a wave that carried them into traditionally conservative territory. They flipped control of both the House and the Senate in an election that unfolded under pressure from President Donald Trump’s approval ratings.

Several Republican figures offered their own explanations. Vice President J.D. Vance blamed the Iran war on X, writing: “The reason we lost is the war.” Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X that the party would “have to kick Donald Trump out of the party” to win in the future. Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, accused GOP leadership of governing “out of fear.” Trump wrote on Truth Social that if he had been on the ballot, “we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

DeSantis offered a different diagnosis. He said the result was “a rebuke of the president and the Congress,” and that many Republican voters stayed home out of frustration with congressional Republicans.

Where the counts stand

The Senate and House counts were still moving as of the latest reporting. An HNGN report said the Associated Press had called 240 House seats for Democrats with 48 still open. That figure is above the 218 needed for a House majority. The same report said Democrats hold 54 Senate seats and that a win in either Alaska or Mississippi would lift them to 55.