Conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas face retirement dilemma as Democrats claim both the House and the Senate in the midterms

Democrats’ midterm victories put pressure on conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as Republicans lose Senate control. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, the two oldest members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, face a difficult choice after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

They could retire before the new Congress takes office and give President Donald Trump a chance to nominate their successors while Republicans still control the Senate. Or they could remain on the Court and risk leaving Democrats in position to block or delay any replacement for years.

Democrats take control of Congress

Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas face decisions to retire during the lame-duck session or risk facing Democratic Senate blockades. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Democrats won 54 Senate seats and led in another, while Republicans won 44 and led in one. A party needs 51 seats for a Senate majority.

The network said Democrats flipped seats in Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Michigan and Kansas. A tally compiled by the “Get the Facts” data team at WVTM in Alabama put Democrats at 54 Senate seats and 240 House seats for the next Congress, although several races were still being counted as of November 5.

One of the Senate flips came in Ohio, where Democrat Sherrod Brown won the special election for the seat vacated by Vice President J.D. Vance. Brown defeated Republican Jon Husted, whom Republican Governor Mike DeWine appointed to the seat in January 2025.

Republicans will retain control of the Senate until the new Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2027. Reuters noted that the period between the election and the new Congress represents the final opportunity for Republicans to confirm a Trump Supreme Court nominee.

What Alito and Thomas have said

Samuel Alito confirmed he intends to serve through June 2027, rejecting a lame-duck retirement before Democrats take control. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Neither justice has announced plans to retire.

Alito told Bloomberg Law that he intends to “stick around through this term,” which ends in June 2027. Asked whether he was a “firm no” on retiring during the lame-duck session, he answered yes.

Thomas has given no public indication that he intends to leave the Court. Reuters reported that neither justice responded to its questions on November 4.

CNN reported that multiple sources close to the justices said they do not expect either man to retire because of the election results.

The Daily Beast also reported that The New York Times had learned Alito told friends he did not plan to retire before Democrats take control of the Senate. That account has not been confirmed by Alito.

A lame-duck confirmation would be difficult

John Thune stated a Supreme Court confirmation in a lame-duck session is possible, despite tight deadlines. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, told Punchbowl News in July that confirming a Supreme Court justice during a lame-duck session “can be done.”

But the timeline would be tight. Reuters reported that the short window and other legislative priorities could make a confirmation difficult even if one of the justices chose to retire.

Ed Whelan of the Ethics and Public Policy Center wrote that there would be no Supreme Court confirmation between now and January 3, 2027.

CNN reported that there was no indication the White House or Senate Republicans were preparing for a lame-duck confirmation fight.

Legal scholars also questioned whether either justice would view a rushed retirement as worthwhile.

Michael Dorf, a Cornell Law School professor, told Reuters that absent an acute health crisis, retiring within the next several months would be “so nakedly political” that he doubted either justice would do it.

Daniel Urman of Northeastern University told Newsweek that retiring specifically to allow Trump to quickly appoint a successor could damage the Court’s public standing.

Paul Collins, a legal studies professor, told Newsweek that a retirement before January 3 could also encourage Democrats to pursue measures such as expanding the Court or imposing term limits.

Why the Supreme Court stakes are so high

The Supreme Court maintains a 6-3 conservative majority, which includes three justices appointed by Trump during his first term. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

The Court currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices appointed by Trump during his first term.

Reuters reported that Thomas and Alito are the Court’s two most conservative members and have reliably backed Trump administration policies in major rulings during his second term.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on social media that the chances of confirming a successor to either justice during Trump’s presidency are “Zero.”

Whelan told Reuters that even if a Republican wins the White House in 2028, that president could be unable to appoint a justice until Republicans regain control of the Senate.

He said that “might not happen until 2033.”

By then, Thomas would be 84 and Alito 82, both older than the average retirement age of about 80 for Supreme Court justices since 2000.

Thomas has another reason to stay

Thomas also has a personal milestone within reach.

If he remains on the Court until May 20, 2028, he would surpass William O. Douglas, who served from 1939 to 1975, as the longest-serving justice in Supreme Court history, according to the Supreme Court Historical Society.

Alito has no comparable tenure milestone approaching.

A more partisan confirmation era

The stakes are heightened by the increasingly partisan nature of Supreme Court confirmations.

In 2016, Senate Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama‘s nomination of Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia died. Trump eventually filled the vacancy with Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

Republicans then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett in 2020, weeks before the presidential election, after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

Democrats now control the Senate and have repeatedly pointed to the Garland blockade as a precedent.

Aronberg, a former Palm Beach County state attorney, told Newsweek that Democrats “won’t hesitate” to return the favor if Republicans attempt to use the lame-duck period to install another conservative justice.

What happens if they stay?

Trump retains the constitutional power to nominate a Supreme Court justice whenever a vacancy occurs, but the Senate controls whether that nominee is confirmed.

If Alito and Thomas remain on the Court, its conservative majority stays intact for now.

But if either justice retires after January 3, a Democratic Senate could delay or block Trump’s nominee. A vacancy could also leave the Court temporarily operating with eight justices, increasing the possibility of 4-4 decisions.

For Alito and Thomas, the election has therefore created a narrow political window, but neither justice has shown publicly that he intends to use it. Their decision could determine whether Trump gets another chance to shape the Court or whether the next vacancy becomes a battle with a Democratic Senate.