‘We’ll stay out of it’: President Donald Trump says he won’t get involved in House Republicans’ efforts to replace outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson as two representatives throw their hats in the ring

President Donald Trump said he will stay out of the House Republican leadership race. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump says he will stay out of the growing battle to replace outgoing House Republican leader Mike Johnson, as two prominent GOP lawmakers launch competing bids to lead the party following its crushing defeat in the midterm elections.

Donald Trump to stay out of minority leader fight

President Donald Trump praised Mike Johnson as ‘fantastic’ and denied asking him to step aside. BY: MEGA

“We’ll stay out of it,” Trump told reporters at the White House ballroom construction site on Wednesday, November 4, when asked whether he plans to intervene in the leadership contest.

Trump’s decision marks a departure from his involvement in previous Republican leadership battles, where his influence helped shape the party’s direction.

The president also praised Johnson as “fantastic” and insisted he had not asked the Louisiana Republican to step aside.

“The people under him were fantastic, all good people,” Trump said. “Right now, you have two candidates.”

Mike Johnson’s potential replacements

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have launched competing leadership bids. BY: MEGA

The candidates in contention are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, who have launched competing campaigns to lead Republicans in the minority.

Their bids follow Johnson’s announcement that he would relinquish his leadership position after Republicans lost control of the House in the midterm elections.

Democrats had flipped at least 31 Republican-held seats by the morning after the election, securing enough victories to reclaim the chamber, with several races still undecided.

Johnson informed his staff that he would not seek another leadership term after Democrats won the House and the Senate, ending his three-year tenure atop the House Republican conference.

Steve Scalise reacts to the midterm results

Steve Scalise called the election results ‘far worse than any of us expected.’ BY: MEGA

Both Scalise and Jordan acknowledged the severity of the election losses while outlining competing visions for rebuilding the party.

In a letter to Republican colleagues, Scalise described the results as “far worse than any of us expected” and warned Republicans they would “need to be honest with ourselves about what happened.”

“That is why I’m running to be your Republican Leader,” Scalise wrote. “I am ready to lead on day one and chart our path back to the majority.”

Scalise proposed challenging Democratic oversight efforts, advancing conservative priorities and establishing task forces to gather voter feedback ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Jim Jordan touts ‘offense, not defense’

Jim Jordan advocated for a more aggressive approach to challenging Democrats. BY: MEGA

Jordan characterized the midterm results as “staggering” and advocated a more aggressive approach to opposing Democrats.

“Offense, not defense, wins elections,” Jordan wrote.

The Ohio Republican also highlighted his experience conducting congressional investigations, describing himself as “battle-tested on the oversight front.”

The contest threatens to revive tensions between two lawmakers who previously competed for the speakership following Kevin McCarthy‘s removal in 2023.

So far, neither Scalise nor Jordan has secured enough Republican support to replace Johnson.