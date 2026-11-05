President Donald Trump reaffirms his support for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as calls for his impeachment mount: ‘I think he’s doing a very good job’

Donald Trump defended Pete Hegseth as Republican and Democratic lawmakers push for his impeachment over his handling of military operations. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

President Donald Trump publicly backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying he had no plans to replace the Pentagon chief despite growing calls for his removal following the Republican Party’s midterm losses.

Asked by a reporter in Washington whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, Trump said: “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.”

Trump’s comments came a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, putting the president at odds with an increasingly vocal effort to remove Hegseth.

Trump backs Hegseth

Donald Trump publicly reaffirmed support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, dismissing calls to replace him after midterm losses. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Trump’s remarks followed reports that he had privately asked advisers about Hegseth’s future.

The White House later said Trump retained “full confidence” in the defense secretary, according to Newsweek, which also contacted the White House and the Department of War for comment.

The White House referred Reuters to Trump’s public remarks when asked about Hegseth. The Defense Department said Hegseth remained committed to leading the Pentagon through the end of Trump’s term on January 20, 2029.

Why Hegseth’s position is under scrutiny

Discontent over the Iran war closely linked Trump administration leadership to broader political backlash, mirroring Iraq war dynamics from 2006. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Democrats won control of the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, with voter anger over the Iran war emerging as a major factor in the results.

The outcome has drawn comparisons with 2006, when President George W. Bush fired Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld the morning after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

Discontent over the Iraq war helped Democrats take control of Congress that year, while Rumsfeld had become closely associated with the administration’s war policy.

The comparison has raised questions about whether Trump could make a similar personnel change following his party’s defeat.

Impeachment effort gains momentum

Thomas Massie plans to reintroduce eight impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Hegseth during the lame-duck session. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September.

Massie told Roll Call that he planned to reintroduce the articles when Congress returns from recess unless Hegseth resigns. He described the effort as a “week one” priority for the lame-duck session, according to Newsweek.

Other lawmakers have also called for Hegseth’s removal or increased scrutiny of the Pentagon.

Representative James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat, said on X that he would vote to impeach Hegseth when the House takes up the matter.

Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CBS News’ Face the Nation before the election that removing Hegseth would be his “priority number one” if Democrats won the House.

Representative Adam Smith, the incoming chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, has pledged investigations into Pentagon decision-making.

Representative Yassamin Ansari, an Arizona Democrat, has also backed efforts to hold Hegseth accountable.

Massie’s impeachment filing accused Hegseth of abusing his office by launching hostilities against Iran without congressional approval.

Reports of White House deliberations

CBS News reported that Trump had been asking close advisers whether Hegseth should remain at the Pentagon after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

One Trump adviser told Reuters that Hegseth “could be on the chopping block” because of the war.

A source familiar with the matter also said anger on Capitol Hill over Hegseth had become part of White House discussions about possible replacements.

The reports appeared to conflict with Trump’s public defense of Hegseth, suggesting that questions about the defense secretary’s future remain active inside the administration.

The Rumsfeld comparison

Peter Feaver, a Duke University political scientist and former National Security Council official in the George W. Bush administration, told Newsweek that presidents frequently make personnel changes after midterm elections.

He said staff members who had delayed their departures often leave after the elections, while a major defeat can push a president to reorganize his administration and signal a new direction.

Feaver said the parallel with 2006 is understandable because critics have linked the Iran war to Republican losses.

But he cautioned that the situations are not identical.

Rumsfeld had become the public face of the Iraq war, Feaver said, and Bush wanted to demonstrate a change in direction. It is less clear whether Trump wants to change course on Iran.

Hegseth’s earlier clash with Trump

Donald Trump intervened to cancel Hegseth’s plan to publicly broadcast the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Hegseth also faced a public disagreement with Trump in October over the planned execution of former Army Major Nidal Hasan, who was sentenced to death for killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.

Hegseth said the public would be able to watch the firing-squad execution.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” he said.

A Pentagon official subsequently said the execution would be livestreamed, but Trump later called off the broadcast.

Hegseth said he supported Trump’s decision while maintaining that a firing-squad execution would serve as a deterrent regardless of whether it was televised.

For now, Trump is publicly standing behind Hegseth. But with Democrats preparing to take control of Congress and lawmakers pressing for impeachment and investigations, the defense secretary’s position is likely to remain under scrutiny.