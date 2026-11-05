Vice President J.D. Vance’s 2028 presidential odds take a hit after the midterms as Secretary of State Marco Rubio gets a boost

J.D. Vance faces new challenges to his 2028 presidential hopes after Republicans suffered major midterm losses, boosting Marco Rubio’s prospects. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance’s position in the 2028 Republican presidential race weakened after Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged in a comparatively stronger position, according to political scientists, strategists and prediction market data.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 elections, flipping Senate seats in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas and Iowa.

On Polymarket, Vance’s odds of winning the Republican nomination fell from about 37 percent to 31.4 percent as results came in. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rose from roughly 3 percent to 15.5 percent, while Rubio remained near 19.2 percent. Kalshi showed Vance at 32 percent and Rubio at 22 percent, with DeSantis up 14 points to 19 percent, according to ZeroHedge.

Vance faces immediate fallout

J.D. Vance’s 2028 nomination prospects weakened following Democratic midterm gains, while Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis gained strength. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Vance published a lengthy post on X on November 4 that appeared to lay out the foundation of a potential 2028 platform, CNN reported. The post focused on ending the war, addressing affordability, refocusing on domestic problems and reconsidering America’s relationship with Israel.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on November 4 that he had spoken with Vance that morning and approved of the post.

“I think it was fine. I thought it was good,” Trump said.

Asked who might run for president in 2028, Trump said he did not know, including whether Vance would seek the nomination.

“Maybe he won’t run,” Trump said.

Trump also acknowledged that the Iran war was “largely true” to have cost Republicans votes, although he placed greater blame on higher gas prices.

“If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again,” Trump said. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Vance was the early GOP favorite

October survey data showed J.D. Vance holding a 10-point lead over Marco Rubio among GOP primary voters prior to the midterm losses. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Vance entered Election Day with an advantage over Rubio. A New York Times/Siena poll of Republican primary voters conducted October 12-19 found 33 percent would most likely support Vance in a 2028 primary, compared with 23 percent for Rubio. About 26 percent were undecided.

Rubio has previously said he would defer to Vance.

Vance also campaigned heavily for Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio and defended him during backlash over a campaign ad involving Democrat Amy Acton‘s estranged mother. Acton ultimately won the governor’s race, while Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Senator Jon Husted in the state’s Senate race.

Republican strategist Matt Dole told The Globe and Mail that Vance has less freedom than other administration officials to distance himself from Trump because he cannot simply resign from his position as vice president.

Marc Hetherington said that it was “a terrible night for J.D. Vance” and warned that nominating him “runs the risk of a replay of 2026.”

Other analysts were less convinced that Vance’s prospects had collapsed.

Douglas Kriner, a professor of American institutions at Cornell University, told Newsweek that Vance “is far from finished” and remains a strong potential successor for the MAGA base.

Karen Beckwith, a political science professor at Case Western Reserve University, offered a much darker assessment, saying she suspected Vance’s political career was over.

Why Rubio may be better positioned

Marco Rubio largely avoided campaign trail exposure, helping him stay insulated from the political fallout surrounding the Iran war. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Rubio largely stayed away from the campaign trail and has avoided much of the political fallout surrounding the Iran war.

Beckwith said that Rubio is as removed from the consequences of the war as a secretary of state could reasonably be while remaining useful to his future ambitions.

Henry Brady, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told Newsweek that Rubio could maintain a low profile, resign at the right moment and build on his reputation as a thoughtful and principled politician.

Rubio also has stronger favorability numbers. In May, CNN’s Harry Enten described him as the most popular Republican in the Trump administration besides the president, citing a net approval rating of -6 compared with -15 for Vance.

A YouGov/Economist poll conducted October 23-26 found that 41 percent of registered voters viewed Vance favorably, while 53 percent viewed him unfavorably.

Florida also gave Republicans some of their strongest results on Election Day. Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly 50 percent to 49 percent in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. Sen. Ashley Moody also held her seat, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon 51 percent to 48 percent.

Rubio’s Cuban American background and fluency in Spanish could also become an asset. NBC News exit polls found Latino voters backed Democratic House candidates 60 percent to 35 percent nationally.

Still, Rubio has vulnerabilities.

Asher Hildebrand, a professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, told Newsweek that both Vance and Rubio were complicit in the decision to go to war.

Brendan O’Leary, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said Rubio’s hawkish position on Iran was “a proven loser.”

Republicans search for a post-Trump path

Ron DeSantis labeled the Iran war a major drag on Republicans, while operatives warned Vance represents a third Donald Trump term. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

DeSantis made a similar argument before Election Day. In an interview with commentator Stephen A. Smith that aired on SiriusXM on November 2, he called the Iran war a “big, big drag” on Republican candidates.

CNN also reported that a longtime New Hampshire Republican operative, speaking anonymously, said a Vance campaign could increasingly be portrayed as an attempt at a third Trump term following the election results.

The Times/Siena poll found that 63 percent of Republicans wanted the party to continue Trump’s policies, while more than 80 percent of independents wanted Republicans to move away from him.

Hetherington said Republican presidential hopefuls “don’t have the luxury” of reaching beyond the party’s base at this point.

Jon Rogowski, a professor at the University of Chicago, pointed to the 2006 midterms as a possible historical parallel. Democrats won control of Congress during George W. Bush‘s second term and no member of the Bush administration sought the Republican nomination in 2008. The party instead turned to Senator John McCain.

Some analysts suggested that potential 2028 contenders should wait.

Hetherington said Republicans could consider holding off until 2032 if Trump remains unpopular within the party. Hildebrand made a similar recommendation.

O’Leary was more direct: “Don’t run in 2028. Write your memoirs. Repent at leisure.”

Neither Vance nor Rubio has declared a 2028 presidential campaign, leaving the Republican field open as the party assesses the political fallout from its midterm losses.