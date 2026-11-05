Outgoing Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn says President Donald Trump repeated Joe Biden’s mistakes and ‘misread his mandate,’ leading to big losses for the GOP in the midterms

Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn says Donald Trump misread his mandate and repeated Biden’s mistakes as Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Outgoing Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said President Donald Trump “repeated Mr. Biden’s mistake and misread his mandate,” blaming that failure, weak candidates and a narrow political coalition for the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections.

Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in the November 3 elections.

Cornyn, who was defeated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary earlier this year, made the assessment in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled “Republicans Forgot How to Win Elections.”

What Cornyn wrote

John Cornyn argued Republicans lost midterm control by misreading their political mandate and discarding big-tent coalition rules. By: ALEX EDELMAN – CNP / MEGA

Cornyn described the Republican Party’s “beat-down” as both foreseeable and foreseen, arguing that it had forgotten the basic rules of coalition politics.

He said voters in 2024 trusted Trump and Republicans over Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats to protect their pocketbooks. Cornyn then questioned what those voters had received during Trump’s second term.

“In key areas, Mr. Trump repeated Mr. Biden’s mistake and misread his mandate,” Cornyn wrote.

He cited Trump’s tariff policy, immigration enforcement and the ongoing war with Iran as areas that had created political problems for Republicans. At the same time, Cornyn credited the administration with policy achievements, including the Working Families Tax Cuts, deregulation and what he called “sensible” energy policies.

The four-term senator ended his op-ed on a more optimistic note, saying he remained confident Republicans could chart a successful political future.

Cornyn’s four rules for Republicans

John Cornyn outlined four core rules for building effective Republican coalitions following the party’s midterm defeats. By: ALEX EDELMAN – CNP / MEGA

Cornyn organized his argument around four rules he said Republicans should follow when building a political coalition.

Coalitions add, not subtract: Cornyn said losing candidates such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia “shrank the tent, obsessing over ‘RINOs’ and political theater.” He also criticized Texas Railroad Commission candidate Bo French over remarks he described as bigotry against Indian Americans.

Cornyn said losing candidates such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia “shrank the tent, obsessing over ‘RINOs’ and political theater.” He also criticized Texas Railroad Commission candidate Bo French over remarks he described as bigotry against Indian Americans. Candidates should be likable: Cornyn described what he called a “strange reverse personality test” in which affable candidates are dismissed as sellouts while candidates facing scandals are praised as authentic.

Cornyn described what he called a “strange reverse personality test” in which affable candidates are dismissed as sellouts while candidates facing scandals are praised as authentic. Promises must be kept: Cornyn connected this rule to the economic concerns that helped drive voters toward Trump in 2024.

Cornyn connected this rule to the economic concerns that helped drive voters toward Trump in 2024. Integrity matters: He wrote that forcing voters to choose between policy and personal character “is unfair to them and suicidal for us.” Cornyn argued that Republicans must police their own ranks or voters will do it for them.

Why Cornyn’s criticism carries weight

Sen. John Cornyn, serving Texas since 2002, lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Cornyn has represented Texas in the Senate since 2002. He lost the Republican primary earlier this year to Paxton, who was endorsed by Trump.

Cornyn had repeatedly questioned Paxton’s ability to win the general election. Paxton then subsequently lost Democrat James Talarico.

The result gave additional context to Cornyn’s argument about candidate selection and coalition-building.

Texas results underscore Cornyn’s warning

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, according to an Associated Press race call.

Abbott told supporters at his Austin watch party that he had called Hinojosa to congratulate her after reviewing results from counties across the state.

The Texas result was part of the broader Democratic gains that allowed the party to take control of both chambers of Congress.

Republicans react to the losses

Donald Trump stated he was not on the ballot but argued Republicans would have won in a landslide had he run. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM

Trump said he was not on the ballot but argued that the outcome would have been different if he had been.

“If I had been on the ballot, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump said.

He also acknowledged that the war in Iran may have contributed to Republican losses, although he said he would make the same decision again.

Vice President J.D. Vance offered four reasons for the defeat after speaking with a pollster. He cited ending the Iran war, addressing the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the results as the “worst-case scenario.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the outcome a “blue tsunami” and a “Watergate-level repudiation” on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Renee Cross, senior executive director of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, told Newsweek that dissatisfaction with the federal government drove much of the backlash.

She cited the Iran war, tariffs, deportation efforts and higher costs for gas, diesel and groceries as factors contributing to voter dissatisfaction.