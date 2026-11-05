‘Iran will respond differently than before,’ an IRGC adviser declared, warning Washington and its allies any renewed U.S. strikes could trigger a new military doctrine

An IRGC adviser warned that any new U.S. attacks could prompt Tehran to deploy advanced weapons and ‘respond differently than before’ against Washington and its allies. BY: UNSPLASH

Iran has warned that any fresh American military action could provoke a response unlike previous retaliatory attacks, with an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatening the deployment of new weapons and a revised military doctrine.

The warning followed President Donald Trump and the GOP’s midterm election defeat, which Tehran portrayed as evidence of American opposition to the war.

Iranian officials said further U.S. strikes would prompt an escalation, while cautioning Washington and regional allies against becoming involved in another confrontation.

IRGC adviser’s warning

The IRGC adviser said Iran will be ‘using a new doctrine and new conventional weapons technology’ to respond if the U.S. resumes strikes. BY: UNSPLASH

Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, an adviser to the IRGC commander in chief, said Iran would abandon its previous approach if the United States or Israel launched another attack.

“If America or the Zionists take any action, Iran will respond differently than before, using a new doctrine and new conventional weapons technology,” Moghaddamfar noted.

Moghaddamfar also warned neighboring Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, against allowing their territory to be used by the U.S. for attacks on Iran.

“Iran’s strikes will go further” than the U.S. bases, he noted, adding that the killing of Iranian officials or commanders would provoke “surprising responses.”

He said Iran had already moved away from traditional limits on retaliation, declaring that it had “set aside the principles of symmetry and proportionality a long time ago” and would respond “beyond any geographical limits.”

Election fallout

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman directly addressed Donald Trump and said, ‘Pride comes before a fall.’ BY: MEGA

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament and its chief peace negotiator, said in a statement, “Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.”

“If the U.S. government betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a nightmare,” he added.

The IRGC also attributed the Republican Party’s midterm losses to the conflict, describing the result as a “disaster” and claiming it reflected “America’s heavy defeat in the war it started against Iran.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei issued a direct warning to Trump, saying, “Pride comes before a fall.”

He said the election had delivered a message to the president and cautioned that if Trump “persists in this dangerous course, the consequences of this grave miscalculation will extend far beyond what you have already witnessed.”

Calls for peace

Andy Burnham urged Donald Trump to bring the Iran war to an end. BY: MEGA

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Washington’s hostility toward Tehran would remain, regardless of which political party controlled the U.S. government.

He cautioned against “even the slightest inclination towards submission” to America, adding, “The U.S. sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near.”

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged Trump to bring the war to an end, arguing that American voters wanted to “see the world coming together and focusing on the things that matter to people.”

Burnham pledged to support efforts to reduce tensions, saying, “The world has an opportunity now” to resolve both the Iran war and the cost of living crisis.