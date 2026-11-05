‘Reckless and false’: ICE defends officer as he surrenders over alleged attack that left construction worker with serious leg injuries

ICE defends officers who swerved his SUV toward construction worker and injured him. BY UNSPLASH

An ICE officer in Houston has been charged with allegedly hitting a construction worker with his vehicle during an immigration enforcement operation and turned himself in on Monday, November 2, after ICE defended him and called the incident “an accident.”

On October 10, Mario Alberto Morales allegedly struck 48-year-old Miguel Parra Hernandez and left him with injuries.

Morales was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Harris County grand jury.

He appeared in front of a county judge and surrendered to his offense as one of the few federal officers who have faced criminal charges over their actions on the job during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

ICE defended officer despite serious offense

ICE defended officer who injured a man during immigration crackdown. BY: UNSPLASH

Morales allegedly drove his unmarked SUV into Hernandez while carrying out an immigration operation in Houston.

The former’s indictment came after the release of body-camera footage showing the agent deliberately steering his vehicle toward Hernandez, who had broken his leg and also injured his hip, as prosecutors claimed.

The charges against Morales, a new ICE appointee, were announced by Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare. A video played at a press conference showed Hernandez, who had no previous criminal record and was subject to an active deportation order, crossing a parking lot when the SUV hit him after swerving toward him.

However, ICE maintained that the allegations against Morales were far from true, saying, “Allegations that ICE struck Miguel Parra Hernandez intentionally are reckless and false. The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct,” according to PBS News.

Morales’s attorney, David Lindenmuth, argued that the incident was nothing but an accident and was politically motivated.

“Federal officers acting in the course of their duties can only be investigated by other federal agencies. Local governments do not have the authority to run such an investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Harris County attorney highlighted compromise on safety

Harris County attorney said that the case reflected the compromise on safety. BY: UNSPLASH

Teare, whose office has been investigating the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by ICE in July despite no criminal charges being filed, said that there has been a recorded decline in the number of domestic violence, aggravated robbery, and sexual assault cases reported to authorities because victims are afraid that reporting these crimes could lead to their deportation.

“Their behavior and the fear that’s being instilled in such a big, vibrant group of people, of Harris County residents, is objectively making us all less safe,” Teare said.

He also added, “One of the most insidious things about these tactics and the way that ICE is behaving in our community is the fear that a large percentage of our population has right now. An ICE badge does not give you free rein to injure, kill, or violate the constitutional rights of anyone.”

More detainees were inside Morales’ vehicle

Detainees inside Morales’ vehicle acted as witnesses. BY: UNSPLASH

Some people connected to the October 10 incident involving ICE officer Morales and construction worker Hernandez acted as witnesses. Luis Delfin Martinez was one of two men reportedly inside the vehicle that ICE agents were pursuing.

He was detained and later identified as a key witness. His attorney, Kim Bruno, represented both him and Hernandez.

According to attorney Kim Bruno, another Mexican immigrant was also inside the vehicle with Delfin. He was detained by ICE, but his identity was not publicly disclosed in the report.

Morales’ attorneys continue to pursue the case, as Morales faces a potential prison sentence of two to 20 years if convicted.