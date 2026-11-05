‘Might be grounds for divorce’: Netizens react as Melania Trump ties with Donald Trump in 2027 Nobel Peace prize predictions

Melania Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize prospects prompted jokes about the possibility of her winning before Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

Melania Trump’s reported tie with President Donald Trump in betting on the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize drew divorce jokes online in early November, as her work on a temporary Ukraine ceasefire fueled speculation that she could win the award before her husband.

A November 3 report put both at 1.2% on Kalshi, an exchange where traders bet on future events.

The first lady’s diplomacy focused on Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine, where the agreement was intended to let humanitarian supplies reach residents and help civilians leave.

A prize Trump had expected to win

Donald Trump spoke to reporters before traveling to Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, 2026. BY: MEGA

Trump had recently made his disappointment over the 2026 award part of his campaign remarks, including an account of discussing the prize with Melania.

At an October 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan, he recalled telling her, “First lady, I get the Nobel Prize in two weeks.”

That year’s award had instead gone to Navi Pillay, the South African jurist and former U.N. human rights chief.

Describing his reaction to the result, Trump asked, “What about me? Do they do two of them?”

The prospect of his wife receiving the prize first became the focus of some of the online reactions.

One commenter quoted by The Blast questioned Melania’s role in the ceasefire but still found the idea of her beating Trump amusing.

“That being said, it would be hilarious if she got it before Trump. Might be grounds for divorce,” the commenter joked.

Others argued that her humanitarian work merited recognition, with one supporter writing, “Failing to award the Nobel Prize to the First Lady would disgrace Nobel himself.”

How Melania entered the predictions

A reported tie in the couple’s 2027 Nobel Peace Prize odds sparked jokes about Melania Trump winning before her husband. BY: NOBEL PEACE CENTER

The Nobel speculation followed a humanitarian effort that built on Melania’s earlier work to reunite children with their families.

On October 23, her office announced that she and her representative had worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian officials to arrange the localized pause in fighting.

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks,” Melania said in the announcement.

Her office said the negotiations relied on communication channels already used for six reunifications involving 34 children, allowing her team to build on earlier humanitarian contacts.

Four days after the announcement, Kalshi opened its market for the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Blast reported that Melania initially appeared at 4% before her price fell to the level of her husband’s.

The reported tie did not last: A November 5 check of Kalshi’s latest traded prices showed an implied 5.9% for Melania and 1.5% for Donald Trump.

Those prices reflected traders’ bets on the outcome; the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s nomination and selection records remain confidential for 50 years.

Ukraine recognized her humanitarian work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, first class, in a November 2 decree recognizing her humanitarian work. BY: MEGA

The effort that brought Melania into the Nobel speculation had also earned her a formal honor from Ukraine.

In a decree dated November 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded her the Order of Princess Olga, first class.

The decree credited her humanitarian support and work to help Ukrainian children and civilians affected by Russian aggression, including people illegally deported or forcibly displaced from occupied Ukrainian territory.

The next announced step was a meeting at the White House to discuss the humanitarian effort.

On November 3, her office said she would bring Russian and Ukrainian representatives together in Washington and deliver remarks on the Oleshky ceasefire on November 5.