Defeated Republican says even ‘Jesus Christ would have lost’ amid Democratic blue wave

Defeated New York Republican Mike Lawler said even Jesus Christ could have lost amid Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories. BY: MEGA

Rep. Mike Lawler apparently believes no candidate could have overcome the Democratic wave that cost Republicans control of both chambers of Congress, telling CNN that even Jesus Christ would have lost his New York seat.

The Republican, defeated by Democrat Cait Conley in the 17th Congressional District, made the assessment as GOP members debated the causes of the November 3 midterm losses.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju recounted Lawler’s remarks while speaking with Anderson Cooper during a November 4 appearance on the channel.

Lawler’s belief

Mike Lawler said he ‘ran as good a campaign as he possibly could.’ BY: MEGA

Speaking of the midterm results, Lawler told CNN that he “ran as good a campaign as he possibly could” but that “the bottom fell out.”

Raju said that he then asked Lawler to elaborate, and the New York Republican offered the conclusion that “Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost.”

Lawler was among three Republicans contesting districts carried by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Blame game

Manu Raju said there is a ‘blame game’ going on among Republicans ‘about what exactly went wrong.’ BY: UNSPLASH

Speaking of the GOP’s poor midterm performance, Raju told Cooper, “On the Republican side, it’s a reckoning. It’s a blame game of sorts about what exactly went wrong.”

Raju cited Rep. Greg Steube of Florida as an example. Steube won reelection himself but blamed GOP leaders for “kneeling down to moderates within their own party and not standing firm to their principles.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, also reelected, said, “Someone at the White House should be fired,” and specifically pointed to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, according to Raju.

Trump and Hegseth

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have also come under fire over the GOP’s midterm losses. BY MEGA

Other Republicans directed criticism toward Donald Trump and his administration. Raju said some blamed his handling of the economy, including outgoing Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Bacon, whose district turned blue, described the result as a referendum on the president.

Raju also said some Republicans had criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who faces a potential impeachment vote next week over his management of Trump’s war with Iran.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky intends to force a vote when lawmakers return to Washington, with several other Republican sources telling CNN they expect the measure to pass.