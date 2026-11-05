‘Rough economy and rising fuel prices hit Republicans hard’: Political science professor said, as Democrat Troy Jackson unseated Susan Collins amid voter concerns over affordability and the Iran war

Political Science professor highlighted Troy Jackson capitalizing on affordability and unseating Susan Collins. BY TROY JACKSON\X

A political science professor weighed in on how Troy Jackson used rising fuel and living costs to his advantage to win voters’ support and unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in the Maine Senate race on Tuesday, November 3.

Jackson won by nearly 50,000 votes, flipping a Republican-held Senate seat for the Democrats. He secured 53.63% of the vote, while Collins received 46.30%.

The other six states where Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats were Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Democrats won a total of 20 states in the Senate races.

Political science professor explains how Jackson won Maine

Professor believes Jackson prioritized the areas Maine voters were struggling in. BY: UNSPLASH

Professor James Melcher believed that economic pressures, particularly high fuel and heating costs, worked against Republicans. He also said Jackson capitalized on voters’ frustrations by linking rising living expenses to the Iran war.

“The rough economy and rising fuel prices hit Republicans hard here in a state with older housing stock and many who heat with heating oil, and where many people live in rural areas where one must drive to get things done. Jackson successfully tied the war with Iran to these increased costs and played up cost-of-living issues well,” Melcher said.

The professor also said Jackson surpassed even Sara Gideon’s campaign, which brought her national prominence as the 2020 Democratic nominee.

“He was clearly an old-style labor backer who aligned well with Bernie Sanders—and in a state that doesn’t usually vote out incumbents and votes for moderates in statewide races, Jackson convinced people that Collins sided with Trump whenever the chips were down and that this meant she was enabling extreme Trump positions,” Melcher toldNewsweek.

Collins sought to distance herself from Trump

Collins sought to distance herself from Trump in her campaign. BY: MEGA

Collins made a deliberate effort to distance herself from Donald Trump during the Senate campaign, presenting herself as an independent Republican rather than a consistent supporter of the president.

In October, she highlighted several disagreements with Trump during a debate, saying, “I’m not exactly his favorite senator,” and expressing her belief that Trump would not appear in her campaign.

Collins criticized Trump’s decision to attack Iran, saying he should have consulted Congress beforehand. She also openly opposed Trump’s tariffs on Canada and disagreed with the administration’s immigration enforcement approach.

However, her opponent, Jackson, felt that Collins’ attempts to portray herself as independent did not reflect her actual voting record. He referenced her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and her procedural vote to advance Trump’s 2025 tax and spending legislation.

Jackson prioritized economic affordability

Jackson prioritized economic affordability in Senate campaign to unseat Collins. BY: UNSPLASH

Jackson’s campaign focused primarily on economic affordability, healthcare, workers’ rights, and challenging corporate influence in politics. He struck a chord with voters by presenting himself as a working-class candidate who would prioritize ordinary Mainers over billionaires and large corporations.

He emphasized lowering housing, electricity, childcare, and prescription drug costs; supporting Medicare for All and reducing healthcare expenses; strengthening labor unions and collective bargaining, raising wages, and increasing taxes on billionaires and large corporations while providing relief to working families.

His campaign also addressed immigration policies, reproductive rights, campaign finance, and foreign policy.