Oregon carpenter fatally shoots teenage gunman after he kills three students and a teacher in an elementary school rampage

911 call of Ohio hero who saved lives at Silver Rail Elementary school revealed. BY: UNSPLASH

The 911 call from the hero who saved a school from a shooting rampage has been released, in which he said he would kill the gunman.

The Silver Rail Elementary School shooting took place on October 15, 2026, when a 16-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school, killing three children and a teacher and critically injuring another student and a second teacher.

The gunman, dressed in black, fired at a pickup truck and then headed to the school, where the hero, Kaylub Giamanco, had a daughter who also studied there.

Police identified the gunman as Griffin J. John II, a former Silver Rail student who was no longer enrolled in the school district.

911 call of Oregon school hero revealed

911 call of Ohio hero who saved lives at Silver Rail Elementary School revealed on Tuesday. BY: UNSPLASH

Giamanco, a local carpenter aged 36, was heading home for lunch when he spotted the teenager, prompting him to get a .40-caliber handgun from his truck console. He called 911 before heading onto the property and also loaded the magazine in the meantime.

On Tuesday, November 3, the tense call lasting some seconds featured the farmer informing the police about “someone with a gun” inside the school and how he prepared himself to shoot him. “I have a gun, and I will shoot them right now,” Giamanco said in the call, per The Independent.

“Don’t do anything, let me get an officer there,” the 911 operator instructed him.

“I’m about to go kill this kid,” Giamanco said, frustrated.

When asked if the gunman was entering the building, Giamanco affirmed but provided no more information before ending the call.

Oregon hero heard plea for help inside school

Ohio hero heard plea for help from inside the school when the teenage gunman entered. BY: UNSPLASH

In a previous interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Giamanco said that he heard children “pleading for their lives” when he chased the gunman inside the building.

“I started hearing gunfire, and I just started army crawling faster and faster, and I told myself this is probably the last thing that I’m ever going to do,” Giamanco told the outlet.

After shooting him once, Giamanco had to fire two more times when the gunman attempted to retaliate.

“He was scrambling for his weapon. I looked at him, and I shot him two more times to make sure that he couldn’t move because I was afraid of him shooting anybody else,” the savior said.

Giamanco received Trump’s praise

Giamanco received praise from Trump for his bravery. BY: MEGA

Police said that Giamanco’s actions prevented further loss of life at Silver Rail School, but the hero grieved the deaths of three children in the special-needs classroom, saying, “I want to apologize for not saving their babies. The gratitude for saving people’s children is awesome, but there were ones that I didn’t save.”

President Donald Trump said that Giamanco acted like a “great hero” and “took care of business,” telling reporters that the fact that Giamanco had possession of weapons was a relief.

“It’s a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man who had a gun and knew how to use it,” Trump said.