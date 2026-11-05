‘Let me see more of that body’: Woman says Target employee wouldn’t stop pursuing her at self-checkout. Then she realizes no one is helping her

Target employee accused of repeatedly making unwanted advances toward a shopper at self-checkout. BY: UNSPLASH.

A routine shopping trip to Target reportedly turned into an uncomfortable encounter after a male employee allegedly made unwanted advances toward a female customer at a Chicago store.

TikTok creator Serenity (@serenityxrose21) described the incident in a video posted on October 15, claiming the employee continued pursuing her despite her refusal.

She alleged that he made inappropriate comments about her body while she completed her purchase at self-checkout.

The shopper also questioned why nearby employees and customers failed to intervene as the situation escalated.

Target employee allegedly ignores customer’s rejection

TikTok creator says a Target worker made inappropriate comments about her body after she rejected his invitation. BY: UNSPLASH

In her TikTok video, Serenity said the interaction initially began with a compliment about her appearance.

She responded politely, but the employee soon asked about her plans and expressed interest in taking her out.

She responded politely, but the employee soon asked about her plans and expressed interest in taking her out.

She explained, “He was like, Oh, what are you doing after this? You have any plans? I would love to take you out sometime. And at that point I was like, Oh, thank you, but […] I’m not open to do that. At that point he kept trying to persuade me. He was like, Oh, come on, like, I think we’d have a good time, like basically not taking no for an answer. And at that point, that’s when I started to feel uncomfortable.”

The situation escalated further when Serenity turned her attention back to scanning her purchases.

She claimed the employee stood behind her and made further remarks about her appearance.

“He was like, Oh, let me see more of you beautiful. Turn around, let me see more of that body. You look amazing. And I’m like, Oh my God. Nobody’s saying anything,” she recalled him saying.

Shopper questions why nobody intervened

The shopper questioned why nearby employees and customers allegedly failed to intervene during the encounter. BY: UNSPLASH

Serenity said several employees and customers were nearby during the encounter, but nobody appeared to intervene.

She focused on completing her transaction as quickly as possible before leaving the store.

According to her account, the employee continued trying to get her attention as she exited.

She rushed to her car and drove away, later questioning how an employee could behave that way without anyone stepping in.

She also said she avoided the particular Target location for some time.

When she eventually returned, she did not see the employee again.

Bystander effect explained

TikTok creator says she rushed out of the Target store after the employee allegedly continued pursuing her. BY: UNSPLASH

Serenity connected the incident to the bystander effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people may become less likely to intervene when others are present.

“It really goes to show that some people just simply don’t want to say anything. There’s that bystander effect where you can clearly see that somebody is in distress from another person’s actions and nobody chooses to say anything. Nobody chooses to go for the person. They just sit there and watch. It really boggled my mind that an employee didn’t say anything,” she noted.

Researchers John Darley and Bibb Latané first examined bystander intervention in their research published in the“Journal of Personality and Social Psychology,” The Mary Sue reported.

A 2011 meta-analysis published in the Psychological Bulletin examined more than 7,700 participants across 105 independent effect sizes.

It found that the presence of other bystanders generally reduced the likelihood of helping.

Researchers have linked this behavior to shared responsibility and how individuals interpret other people’s inaction.