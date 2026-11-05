‘Suspicious’ death of 39-year-old Santa Barbara resident leads to charges against two for concealing body in metal container, police say

Both the suspects resided in the elite beachside enclave. BY: KSBY NEWS | YOUTUBE

Two suspects were charged in connection with the suspicious death of a 39-year-old Santa Barbara resident whose body was found wrapped in plastic inside a metal container.

Kenneth Eugene Tompkins, 43, and Jenica Monique Ochoa, 45, were arrested by Santa Barbara police for concealing the man’s corpse following an investigation at the victim’s residence on Los Aguajes Avenue.

Officers first responded to the crime scene after receiving a call for a welfare check that soon turned into a homicide case in late October.

While the investigation into the bizarrely concealed body is still under wraps, Santa Barbara Police Commander Ben described it as “intricate.”

However, the suspects have not been charged with causing the victim’s death.

Santa Barbara man found dead

The deceased victim was packed in Saran wrap. BY: PEXELS

Santa Barbara police hoped for a simple encounter at a residence in the 100 block of the elite beach enclave following a call for a wellness check on October 27 at around 9:37 p.m.

However, the police left the apartment after contacting a resident and showed up with a search warrant the very next day after “identifying suspicious circumstances,” confirmed Lt. Ryan DeJohn.

A search inside the residence uncovered a shocking reality as police found the concealed dead body of the Santa Barbara resident, Lawrence Brennen, 39.

The corpse was placed in a bedroll, secured inside a metal container, and wrapped with Saran wrap, according to police records. It was done in an attempt to hide the body from family, friends, and law enforcement.

Suspects charged with felony

Officers responded to a wellness check call. BY: KSBY NEWS | YOUTUBE

Both Ochoa and Tompkins resided in the same building as the victim and were taken into custody for their involvement in the body’s concealment.

They were separately charged with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor concealment of a death. Ochoa and Tompkins also face a second-strike enhancement for first-degree burglary convictions in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

However, both suspects have pleaded not guilty to the allegations that they conspired to conceal the victim’s accidental death between October 23 and October 27, SF Gate reported.

They also denied the enhancements.

The Sheriff’s Office set Ochoa’s bail at $100,000, and Tompkins’ bail was set at $500,000, while they remain detained in Santa Barbara Main Jail on Thursday, October 29.

SBP commander requests time

Police found a corpse in a metal container. BY: PEXELS

Commander Ben Ahrens explained that the investigation into Brennen’s death is still ongoing and the authorities would require “some time on this.”

Additional details on the case were not revealed, including whether the police were able to find the cause of death or the victim’s relationship to the suspects, according to Noozhawk.

The police are also trying to contact and locate family members of the deceased victim, while Ochoa and Tompkins are scheduled for a court hearing on November 30.