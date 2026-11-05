Woman says she’s done dating men who make less money than her. Then she explains: ‘Men have nothing to offer me’

A TikTok creator says unequal effort in her relationships has pushed her away from dating. BY: CAROLINE MCKENZIE/TIKTOK

A TikTok creator has sparked a conversation about modern dating after claiming that many men she has dated have been less ambitious, financially independent, and self-sufficient than she is.

Caroline, who posts under the handle @sweeet_carolline, shared a video explaining why she has become frustrated with her dating experiences and is considering staying single rather than settling for a relationship in which she feels she has to take care of her partner.

The creator described herself as career-driven and independent, saying she has a master’s degree in accounting, a good job, and several side hustles.

She also said she regularly works out, cooks for herself, and takes responsibility for her own life.

Creator talks about ambitious-less men

Creator says she’s done with men. BY UNSPLASH

In the video, Caroline said almost every man she has dated has earned less money than her, had less education, and been less self-sufficient.

She also claimed that some of them were heavily dependent on their parents and expected others to take care of things for them: “I don’t think that the men I’ve dated are stupid, it’s that they weren’t willing to try.”

She contrasted their upbringing with her own, saying her parents expected her to handle her responsibilities rather than constantly stepping in to help.

The creator also pushed back against the idea that she was simply choosing the wrong partners.

While acknowledging that possibility, she claimed that she sees a wider gap in education, expectations, and competence between men and women.

Not wanting to be partner’s caretaker

Caroline says all the men she’s dated were ambition-less and didn’t wanna try. BY UNSPLASH

Caroline explained that she was willing to support a partner emotionally but did not want to carry the relationship financially or take responsibility for every other aspect of his life: “Obviously, I’m going to care for my partner and be there for him, but if I’m picking up the slack financially, intelligently, like socially, in every department, like no.”

She added that she often encouraged the men she dated to improve their lifestyles, including going to the gym, eating healthier, and attending church.

However, she questioned what those partners were doing to improve her own life: “Wait, how are you bettering me?”

Caroline said these experiences had made dating less appealing because she felt she was sacrificing more than she was willing to give up.

Remaining rather single

Caroline has been independent and career-driven all her life. BY CAROLINE MCKENZIE/TITKOK

Caroline also discussed men telling her they could not afford to take her on dates.

She said she was financially comfortable enough to take herself out and treat herself, making it difficult for her to understand why she should accept less from a partner: “These men have nothing to offer me at this point.”

Caroline concluded that she would rather stay single than enter a relationship that made her life significantly worse.

She also admitted that her experiences could be linked to the partners she had chosen, saying she understood that point.

Still, she maintained that finding men who matched her in every category was difficult and said she was no longer willing to compromise on the level of independence and ambition she expected from a partner.