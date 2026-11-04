Trump says he could ‘move to Israel’ and become ‘prime minister’ if U.S. gets ‘tired’ of him, claims 99% approval overseas

Donald Trump suggested he could relocate to Israel and become prime minister if Americans grew tired of him, while claiming a 99% approval rating among Israelis. BY: MEGA

Donald Trump suggested he could leave the United States and seek Israel’s top political office if Americans grew weary of his presidency, claiming his popularity among Israelis stood at a whopping 99%.

The president made the remarks during a November 3 Election Day appearance on Fox News, where he also described his standing in Israel as unmatched, without offering any polling data to back the claim.

Israel ambitions

Donald Trump said he has the ‘highest approval rating of anybody in history’ in Israel. BY: MEGA

Trump raised the possibility of relocating to Israel while discussing America’s relationship with the country.

He told the network, “In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the U.S., I’ll move to Israel, become prime minister,” before asserting that, in Israel, he has the “highest approval rating of anybody in history.”

The comments came as he praised Israel as an important American partner and highlighted his administration’s actions against Iran. Trump also announced that the U.S. would end its annual $4 billion assistance to Israel in 2027.

However, his claims of overwhelming support abroad contrasted with his domestic standing. According to TMZ, Trump’s approval rating in the U.S. is 32%, significantly below the figure he attributed to Israel.

Earlier suggestions

Donald Trump had previously joked that he might pursue Israel’s leadership at some point. BY: MEGA

Trump had floated the same possibility months earlier, making a similar joke in May while discussing his supposed popularity in Israel.

At the time, Trump suggested that he might pursue the country’s leadership after completing his work in the U.S.

He also claimed to have received near-unanimous support in a poll, though no evidence was provided.

As Trump vaguely quipped, “So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I’m 99%.”

Trump’s estimate

Donald Trump recently dismissed polling indicating declining support among Americans as ‘fake.’ BY: MEGA

Trump has also challenged polling showing declining support among Americans ahead of the November midterm elections.

During an October interview with The Washington Examiner, he rejected a RealClearPolitics average that placed his approval at 38.8%, with 60.4% disapproving of his performance.

Trump dismissed the figures as “fake” and rejected the suggestion that his support had fallen that low, offering his own estimate to the publication instead.

“The job approval, they said it’s 37, 38? … I’m not at 38… I don’t believe I could be beaten by anybody. I think that if I needed it, which I don’t, I think 60,” he noted.