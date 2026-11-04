Serial offender Miguel Urbano-Vazquez deported to Mexico, then extradited to U.S., convicted of brutal 2002 Washington cold-case murder and multiple assaults

Miguel Urbano-Vazquez was convicted in a 24-year-old Washington murder and rape case. BY: TACOMA NEWS TRIBUNE/YOUTUBE

A Washington jury has convicted Miguel Urbano-Vazquez of the 2002 murder of Sharon Van Gilder and r*** offenses involving three other women, bringing an end to a case that remained unsolved for more than two decades.

Urbano-Vazquez was found guilty Tuesday by a Pierce County jury of aggravated first-degree murder in the r*** and strangling of Van Gilder, a 39-year-old mother of two.

The jury also convicted him of r*** offenses connected to three separate attacks in Tacoma in 2002.

The case was eventually solved through DNA evidence, but investigators faced years of delays after learning Urbano-Vazquez had been deported to Mexico.

Sharon Van Gilder was found dead in March 2002

Sharon Van Gilder (center), a 39-year-old mother of two, was r**** by Urbano-Vazquez in 2002. BY: KOMO NEWS/YOUTUBE

Van Gilder was last seen leaving the Golden Rooster Tavern in Tacoma with Urbano-Vazquez and another man in March 2002.

Hours later, her body was discovered dumped along a county road. Prosecutors said she had been r**** and strangled.

She was the first victim in a series of violent attacks that took place between March and October 2002, according to The News Tribune.

In June, Urbano-Vazquez allegedly picked up a 34-year-old homeless woman who was hitchhiking to Seattle.

He took her to a garage, struck her over the head with a wrench, and assaulted her.

In August, he and two other men allegedly beat and r**** a 29-year-old woman at the same garage.

In October, he and another man allegedly picked up a 40-year-old woman at a bar, slit her throat, and r**** her in an alley.

DNA evidence helped solve the cold case

Urbano-Vazquez faces charges of multiple assaults. BY: UNSPLASH

Investigators spent years trying to identify the person responsible for the crimes.

In 2012, DNA evidence from the crime scenes matched Urbano-Vazquez, linking him to Van Gilder’s murder and the three other r*** cases.

Authorities later discovered that he had already been deported to Mexico.

The FBI located him in 2019 and arrested him in Chimalhuacán, Mexico, in March 2023.

He was extradited to Washington in 2025 to face the charges.

The case finally went to trial more than 20 years after the attacks.

Surviving victims testified, describing how they had been held captive for hours and assaulted.

Prosecutors said some of the other men involved in the attacks have never been identified or caught.

Family thanks survivors after guilty verdict

Urbano-Vazquez faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after 24 years. BY: KOMO NEWS/YOUTUBE

Van Gilder’s family expressed gratitude to the survivors who testified during the trial, saying their accounts helped secure the conviction.

Her cousin, Brenda Doty, told KOMO News that the family thanked the women for being brave enough to share their experiences: “We hugged them, told them we loved them, told them that it wasn’t their fault, and thank you for being so brave to tell their stories.”

She also described the family’s reaction to the verdict, saying they were thankful that “this monster can never hurt anybody again.”

Urbano-Vazquez is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.