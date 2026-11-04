Texas woman tells Starbucks manager ‘I’ll order something when I’m ready.’ The she accuses them of racism when staff asks her to leave

A Texas woman's confrontation with a Starbucks manager over its purchase policy has sparked debate online. BY: UNSPLASH

A Texas woman has accused a Starbucks manager of racism after allegedly being asked to leave the coffee shop for sitting inside without making a purchase.

The incident was shared by TikTok account @karens.exposed0, which posted a video showing the woman arguing with a staff member at the store.

The woman claimed she was being targeted because she was Black and insisted she should be allowed to order whenever she wanted.

Woman tells manager she will order when ready

Woman recorded the employee who reportedly harassed her. BY: KARENS EXPOSED/TIKTOK

In the video, the woman can be heard confronting the manager after the employee approached her while cleaning a nearby window: “This lady right here. You’re bothering me because I’m Black. […] I do my work here every single day.”

The manager reportedly apologized but explained that customers needed to make a purchase to remain inside and use the store’s amenities, including Wi-Fi.

The woman disagreed with the explanation and told the manager, “I’m not on your time. Bother somebody else.”

She also insisted that she was minding her own business and added, “I will order something when I’m ready. Leave me alone.”

Before the video ended, she accused the employee of harassment.

Woman says police call put her in danger

The woman posted more pictures of the person who reportedly harassed her and called police upon her. BY: KARENS EXPOSED/TIKTOK

In a separate TikTok post, the woman shared more details about the incident.

She claimed that she and her colleagues regularly visited the Starbucks and spent money there almost every day while working on their businesses.

She questioned why staff allegedly contacted police before giving her an opportunity to order a drink: “The issue is why was police being called before I even got the opportunity to order my drink?”

She also argued that involving law enforcement put her life in danger, pointing to the history of police brutality against Black Americans.

The woman further claimed that the manager had falsely told police she was causing a disturbance and trespassing.

However, she did not share footage showing the manager making those claims.

Starbucks changed its open-door policy

Starbucks reversed the policy in 2025 that prioritizes paying customers. BY: KARENS EXPOSED/TIKTOK

The incident also brings attention to Starbucks’ changing rules for customers who use its stores without making purchases.

In 2018, the company introduced an open-door policy allowing members of the public to use its restrooms without buying anything.

The decision followed a controversy in Philadelphia, where police were called on two Black men who had entered a Starbucks for a business meeting.

However, Starbucks reversed the policy in 2025 under new leadership, introducing a revised Code of Conduct that prioritizes paying customers.

Employees can ask people to leave and contact law enforcement in serious situations.

Meanwhile, many viewers sided with the manager in the viral video’s comments section.

One commenter wrote, “If you’re not buying their product, you have no right to sit in there and use their Wi-Fi.”

Another questioned why the woman had remained inside for an hour without ordering anything.

However, some even rose in support of the woman. This incident received mixed reactions online.