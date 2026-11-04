Women pray in bathroom for GOP victory as Republicans face election setbacks

Republican women turned to prayer in a restroom at an Ohio election-night watch party as the GOP suffered setbacks in several major races nationwide. BY: PEXELS

Republican women reportedly prayed to the heavens for a miracle in a restroom at an Ohio election-night watch party as the GOP faced setbacks in several major races.

The gathering supported Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Jon Husted in particular.

Fox News correspondent Madison Alworth said she witnessed the prayers while reporting live from the party.

She described a crowd whose confidence had weakened after Democrats won an early race.

Women prayed

Fox News correspondent Madison Alworth witnessed the women praying and reported it live from the watch party. BY: UNSPLASH

“[Attendees] said that after the South Carolina Senate race was announced for Democrats, there was a noticeable drop in energy,” Alworth reported.

“They do have hope for Husted; they do think there could be a victory there,” she added.

The correspondent then said, “But I will tell you, I also went to the restroom, and there were women in there praying for victory. So I would say the energy here is not super optimistic.”

Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier appeared amused by the anecdote.

Ohio results

Both Vivek Ramaswamy and Jon Husted lost their respective races to their Democratic challengers. BY: MEGA

MacCallum later noted that at least one prayer had gone unanswered after Fox News projected Democrat Amy Acton had defeated Ramaswamy in Ohio’s gubernatorial race.

The Senate race also went against Republicans, with former Sen. Sherrod Brown defeating Husted minutes later.

Alworth’s report came as the GOP lost several closely watched contests, including Senate races in Texas and South Carolina. The results marked a series of setbacks for the party.

Trump’s response

Donald Trump said Republicans would have won ‘IN A LANDSLIDE’ if he had been on the ballot. BY: MEGA

Before Election Day, President Donald Trump urged voters to “pretend” he was on the ballot. As Republican losses became clear, he distanced himself from the results.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had not been on the ballot and claimed his presence would have made Republicans win “IN A LANDSLIDE!”