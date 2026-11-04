Donald Trump says he’s ‘absolutely willing’ to accept midterm election results as Democrats gain control of Congress, claims GOP would have won if he was on ballot

Donald Trump admits he will accept midterm results. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump has accepted that he is willing to work with Democrats as they gain control over Congress following midterm election results.

He believes the results would have turned out differently if Trump remained on the ballot again this year.

A splash of blue wiped out historically Republican states on Tuesday, November 3, as the GOP struggled to hold a majority.

However, as it turns out, the POTUS is “looking forward” to working with the opposition following desperate attempts to protect the conservatives and retain control in the Senate elections.

Donald Trump accepts midterm election results

Trump is looking forward to working with the Democrats. BY: MEGA

Keeping an eye on midterm results, the 80-year-old president found it wise to accept what was coming and vowed to work with the Democrats.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results. We’ll work with the Democrats,” Trump said, adding, “we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.”

The POTUS appeared to have tried everything under the sun to get his party to retain a majority in Congress but failed miserably.

Democrats flipped Senate seats in deep red states like Texas and South Carolina.

James Talarico won in Texas against Ken Paxton in a historic win for Democrats after 32 years of GOP rule.

Similarly, Annie Andrews also became the first Democrat to win Senate elections in SC in over two decades, The New York Times reported.

Donald Trump believes his presence was crucial

Trump said GOP would have won if he were on the ballot. BY: MEGA

Trump hopped on social media to express his disappointment over the midterm elections that marked an embarrassing loss for the GOP.

With an air of superiority, the POTUS claimed Republicans would have won easily if he were on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, November 4.

However, the US President failed to address crucial matters that greatly impacted the election results, including his unpopular war with Iran, high gas prices, and inflation.

His brutal immigration crackdown and tariff policies also influenced voters.

Voters go Democratic

Democrats win midterms and take control of Congress. BY: PEXELS

While the progressives were expecting to flip a few Republican states, some came as a total shocker even for them.

South Carolina and Kansas have been historically Republican since 1932 but chose Democratic candidates this season, BBC reported.

Texas, Iowa, Maine, and Ohio also transformed into blue states, while Alaska and Mississippi are on edge.