Democrat James Talarico defeats impeached Ken Paxton, flips Texas Senate seat in most expensive midterm race

James Talarico's victory over Ken Paxton gives Texas Democrats their first Senate win since 1988. BY: MEGA

Democrat James Talarico has defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, delivering a historic victory for his party in a state Republicans have dominated for decades.

His victory ends a 38-year drought for Texas Democrats in U.S. Senate elections and gives the party a major breakthrough in one of the country’s most closely watched midterm contests.

Talarico, a 37-year-old state representative and former teacher, defeated Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, despite a massive advertising campaign funded by Republican-aligned groups and wealthy donors.

The contest also became the most expensive non-presidential race in U.S. history, with nearly $500 million spent on television, radio, and digital advertising across the primaries and general election.

James Talarico ends Democrats’ 38-year Senate drought

Talarico becomes the first Democrat to win in Texas after a 38-year wait. BY: MEGA

Talarico’s victory marks the first time since 1988 that a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election in Texas.

The party also secured its first statewide election victory in the state since 1994.

He campaigned on lowering living costs, fighting political corruption, and challenging the influence of wealthy donors.

His message focused on economic concerns and bringing together voters across political backgrounds.

Paxton, meanwhile, tried to portray Talarico as too liberal for Texas, with Republican advertising targeting his comments on gender, religion, and other social issues.

President Donald Trump had endorsed Paxton, who defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff earlier this year.

Paxton’s impeachment and controversies shadowed campaign

Paxton spent a lot more on campaigning than Talarico. BY: MEGA

Paxton’s campaign was overshadowed by years of legal and ethical controversies.

In 2023, the Republican-controlled Texas House impeached him over allegations including bribery, obstruction of justice, and abuse of public trust.

However, the Texas Senate later acquitted him, allowing him to remain in office.

He also faced backlash over a securities fraud case and a federal corruption investigation.

The securities fraud case was resolved through an agreement, while the federal investigation ended without criminal charges.

Republican leaders had warned that Paxton’s controversies could make it difficult for him to win a general election against a Democrat.

Record spending fails to secure Republican victory

Talarico’s win also marks a significant change in Texas politics. BY: MEGA

The Texas Senate contest attracted nearly $500 million in advertising spending, making it the most expensive non-presidential election contest on record, according to AdImpact, per MS NOW.

Republican-aligned groups poured hundreds of millions of dollars into supporting Paxton and attacking Talarico.

Billionaire Elon Musk was among the major financial backers of the Republican effort.

Talarico, however, built a substantial fundraising operation of his own.

His campaign raised $146 million by mid-October.

Despite the enormous Republican spending advantage among outside groups, Talarico emerged victorious.

His win also marks a significant change in Texas politics, where Democrats have repeatedly tried and failed to secure a statewide victory.

Talarico is expected to take office in January, succeeding Republican Cornyn.