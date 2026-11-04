Trump says, ‘Fox News bears responsibility for these losses’ after GOP midterm shellacking in historic Texas upset and other races turned blue by Democrats

President Donald Trump criticizes Fox News following Republican losses in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

Fox News found itself in the political crossfire after President Donald Trump blamed the conservative network for Republicans’ sweeping midterm election defeats on Tuesday.

As Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, several Republican candidates lost key races, including major contests in Texas.

Trump accused Fox News of giving Democratic voices excessive airtime, claiming its coverage contributed to the Republican Party’s poor performance.

However, during a subsequent phone interview with the network, he acknowledged the Democrats’ strong campaign and congratulated them on their victories.

The developments also exposed growing disagreements within conservative media over the administration’s policies and the reasons behind the electoral losses.

Trump targets Fox News and its coverage

Fox News faces criticism from Trump. BY: MEGA

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Fox News of contributing to the Republican defeats by repeatedly featuring Democratic commentators.

“Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic? He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable — It has never been the same, and now he’s telling us how to run America. FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse. GOD BLESS AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP” wrote the president.

Earlier, Trump attacked Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, calling her unintelligent and criticizing her voice.

He also questioned the network’s polling methodology and claimed its ratings had declined 27% because of excessive coverage of Democrats.

Trump maintained that his own popularity remained strong, citing a CNN poll showing substantial support among Republicans, Mediaite reported.

Democrats make significant gains as Texas turns blue

Democrats secure control of both the House and Senate. BY: MEGA

Democrats secured control of both congressional chambers after flipping several Republican-held seats, including six Senate seats in Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina, alongside multiple House districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, The Independent reported.

Texas delivered two notable defeats for Republicans.

State Representative James Talarico defeated Attorney General Ken Paxton, while Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

Trump subsequently criticized Abbott, claiming he lost because he had become a Republican in Name Only during the final months of his political career.

Republicans retained Florida’s gubernatorial and Senate seats despite the broader Democratic gains.

The results came despite Republican efforts to strengthen their congressional position through redistricting in several states.

Trump acknowledges Democratic victory as conservatives assess losses

Trump reacts to Republican defeats. BY: MEGA

During his Fox News interview with Bret Baier, Trump congratulated Democrats and admitted he had expected Republicans to perform better.

“I think the Democrats did a good job; I really do. They fought hard. They were, you know, they’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting me for a long time. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,” he noted.

Trump blamed unsuccessful Republican candidates for failing to inspire voters and repeated, “I wasn’t on the ballot.”

He also acknowledged that the Iran conflict may have influenced the results.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” he said.

Trump nevertheless defended, ruled out compromises on immigration and transgender policies, and warned that he would veto legislation he opposed.