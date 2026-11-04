Woman gets denied at airport security despite paying for TSA PreCheck. Then she discovers the catch: ‘No idea that was a thing’

Blake Healey was asked to inform airline staff to get it fixed. BY: PEXELS

A woman was shocked after she got denied at airport security despite paying extra for TSA PreCheck until she discovered the catch.

Narrating her unusual airport experience, the woman, identified as Blake Healey, warned the internet about a minor oversight that most people happen to miss.

Healey informed her viewers that people are not “guaranteed” TSA PreCheck even if they applied and paid for the service for a faster security clearance.

It was a lesson she learned the hard way after being repeatedly denied entry and asked to undergo regular security checks at an airport.

Woman realizes harsh reality of TSA PreCheck

Healey said her ticket stated PreCheck after security denied her entry. BY: PEXELS

Healey said she arrived at the airport’s TSA counter with a ticket that had PreCheck but was still denied the privilege after the security personnel failed to verify it.

“She’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you don’t have PreCheck,’” the woman said in her TikTok rant.

Despite her reconfirmation that her ticket had PreCheck mentioned on it, she was not allowed to pass.

The security officer was unable to retrieve information about her PreCheck on her end and asked the woman to ask the airline staff to resolve it.

“You need to go back up to the United counter and get them to fix it,” she was told.

Woman handed physical ticket that failed again

Security officer denied entry to woman with PreCheck approval. BY: PEXELS

When the woman asked for a fix at the counter, the airline staff handed her a physical ticket informing her that it would easily let her pass.

But Healey was not convinced and floated the idea of the ticket failing again. The airline staffer told her that it was unheard of.

So, the flyer went back to the airport security and showed her the ticket only for it to fail again.

The security officer informed her that the computer was still not showing her PreCheck information in the database.

Confused, Healey inquired why that might be happening when she was told that PreChecks are never “guaranteed,” according to the video shared on @blakehealey.

“No idea that was a thing,” the surprised woman said, reiterating that a flyer can apply, pay, and be approved for PreCheck and yet not receive it at the airport.

Healey issues PSA on TSA PreChecks

The woman advised travelers to not rely on PreCheck for a faster security experience. BY: PEXELS

Healey told her viewers that it was not advisable to totally rely on PreCheck approvals and expect a faster security clearance.

Therefore, she shared her post as a public service announcement informing people about the non-guaranteed nature of the government-run service.

According to the official site, TSA PreCheck gives trusted, low-risk travelers the benefit of a speedy security experience in over 200 airports across the U.S.

PreChecks typically cost between $76 and $85 for a five-year new enrollment but may vary based on the chosen provider.

Moreover, approved travelers are allowed to carry their gadgets in their carry-on bag and wait less than 10 minutes to receive security clearance.