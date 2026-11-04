‘They don’t need it’: Trump says US will end $4 billion annual aid to Israel in 2027, vows to continue arms sales

Trump announces plan to cut Israel aid ahead of midterms. BY MEGA

President Donald Trump announced that the United States would end approximately $4 billion in annual financial and military assistance to Israel after 2026. However, that would not stop the U.S. from continuing to sell weapons to its closest ally in the Middle East.

Amid the Gaza war, American public support for Israel has declined, particularly among Democratic voters. Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, in particular, has increasingly challenged U.S. military assistance to Israel.

What did Trump say?

Trump announced plans to cut $4 billion in aid but did not stop selling arms. BY: MEGA

Trump was in a conversation with Fox News on Election Day when he declared the withdrawal of funding while mentioning that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been in talks with him about the idea for a couple of years.

Trump said that the aid requires the U.S. to be significantly financially drained and that Israel doesn’t want the aid anyway.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash. Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money,” Trump said during the phone call.

The decision came amid El-Sayed’s repeated calls for ending U.S. military assistance, arguing that American taxpayers’ money should be spent on healthcare, education, and childcare instead.

He also described Israel’s conduct in Gaza as genocide and accused its government of violating international law.

Even Trump’s previous allies and far-right conservatives, like Tucker Carlson, questioned how valuable the U.S.-Israel relationship was.

Trump, Netanyahu face backlash from Israeli leaders

Trump and Netanyahu received backlash from Israeli leaders after the announcement of cutting aid. BY: MEGA

Analysts questioned whether Trump’s announcement was a last-minute effort to maintain his favorability among voters in the midterms.

Trump’s top diplomat for the Middle East, David Schenker, said, “It’s an open question if this was about politics, but it isn’t going to change Republican voters, and it certainly isn’t going to change Democratic voters.”

Gadi Eisenkot, a political rival of Netanyahu, urged the prime minister to publicly address the possibility of a change in relations.

“The fact that Israel’s defense establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct is,” Eisenkot said.

A change would also be a “severe blow to Israel’s security” if military aid were cut, according to Israel’s opposition bloc leader, Yair Golan. “The burden of funding defense needs at such a critical juncture will fall entirely upon the Israeli public,” Golan said, pointing to wars on multiple fronts.

US provided Israel billions

Under a 2016 agreement covering fiscal years 2019–2028, the U.S. committed to providing Israel with $38 billion over 10 years, BY: UNSPLASH

Signed by the Barack Obama administration and the Israeli government in 2016, the U.S.–Israel Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) established a framework for American military assistance to Israel over 10 years, from fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2028.

Israel is allocated $3.3 billion annually in grants to purchase U.S. military equipment and services and $500 million annually for joint missile-defense programs. Those programs include David’s Sling, Arrow, and Iron Dome.

Trump’s decision to cut aid will largely depend on what Congress says.