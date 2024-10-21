Open in App
    Richard Simmons’ Estate Battle: Family Brand His Loyal Housekeeper ‘Greedy, Manipulative’

    By Knewz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048yrT_0wGQzMno00

    Grieving family members of Richard Simmons have lashed out at claims by the late fitness icon’s housekeeper that she was pressured into removing herself as a co-trustee of his estate.

    Teresa Reveles Muro, who managed Simmons’ household and was his close confidante for 36 years, has filed a petition to be reinstated as a co-trustee, Knewz.com has confirmed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmAbV_0wGQzMno00
    Family members of Richard Simmons have lashed out at claims by the late fitness icon’s housekeeper that she was pressured into removing herself as a co-trustee of his estate. BY: MEGA

    Muro, 73, charged that she was pushed into abandoning the role by members of the Simmons family while she was still mourning his shocking death at age 76 after a fall in his Hollywood Hills home on July 13.

    But Simmons family spokesperson Tom Estey harshly rejected her contentions in a blistering statement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHyNC_0wGQzMno00
    Richard Simmons’ spokesperson Tom Estey, described him as someone whose ‘message was always one of joy and positivity.’ BY: MEGA

    “Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity,” he wrote.

    “He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way.”

    Estey claimed Simmons was generous with Teresa and made sure she’d be well taken care of after his death.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIq0v_0wGQzMno00
    In Richard Simmons’ last years, Teresa Reveles Muro said she was unfairly blamed by some for keeping him out of the public eye. BY: MEGA

    “She is a significant beneficiary of his will,” he said.

    “She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate , which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all.”

    A source said the family believes Teresa is “greedy, manipulative and trying to make as much money as she can over Richard’s corpse.”

    They’ve pointed out she was still staying in his house, even though she has her own — and she’s also sought for the estate to pay her living expenses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH8nx_0wGQzMno00
    Richard Simmons’ spokesperson, Tom Estey, said he was generous with Teresa Reveles Muro and made sure she’d be well taken care of after his death.’ BY: MEGA

    She claimed Simmon’s brother Leonard and sister-in-law Cathy convinced her to drop her co-trustee role because it “could jeopardize her inheritance rights.”

    In Simmons’s last years, Muro said she was unfairly blamed by some for keeping him out of the public eye.

