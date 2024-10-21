Open in App
    Veteran 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay, 60, Set to 'Turn in Badge' After 26 Seasons of Cop Show

    By Knewz,

    1 days ago

    Iconic Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay’s days as Capt. Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama may be numbered — sources have told Knewz.com she’s plotting a tragic exit for her beloved character.

    Tough Olivia — the longest-running character in TV history — has become so iconic Taylor Swift named one of her cats after her.

    Mariska Hargitay’s days as Capt. Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama may be numbered, according to sources. BY: NBCU

    But now, our sources said Mariska, 60, is telling friends she may be turning in her badge after 26 seasons of SVU .

    “Mariska has spent nearly half her life playing Olivia,” noted a television source.

    “She’s passed up lots of other opportunities over the years, and she’d rather leave of her own accord than be pushed out by a network salary -cutting move or see the show canceled.”

    A pal commented,’Mariska Hargitay has spent nearly half her life playing Olivia on ‘SVU.” BY: MEGA

    Despite her longevity on SVU , Hargitay was said to be looking over her shoulder during the actors ‘ and writers’ strikes last year, figuring her $500,000-an-episode salary put a bull’s-eye on her back.

    Said a source: “ NBC was slashing jobs to make up for the hundreds of millions they lost.

    “But they spared Mariska because they figured they wouldn’t have an SVU without her.”

    An insider revealed that NBC was slashing jobs to make up for the hundreds of millions they lost, ‘But they spared Mariska because they figured they wouldn’t have an SVU without her.’ BY: MEGA

    Still, the network may have to deal with that fate even though Hargitay’s rep insists the star isn’t going anywhere and recently discussed a five-year storyline for her character.

    But the pal said Hargitay is looking to spend more quality time with her actor husband , Peter Hermann – who has a recurring role on SVU as attorney Trevor Langan – and their three teen children , as well as getting even more hands-on with her Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps women who are victims of domestic abuse.

    Sources said Mariska Hargitay is looking to spend more quality time with her actor husband, Peter Hermann, who has a recurring role on ‘SVU,’ as attorney Trevor Langan, and their three teen children. BY: MEGA

    Said the source: “Mariska hasn’t totally made up her mind yet, but she says she’s shooting her current episodes of SVU as if they are her last.

    “That has a lot of the cast and crew sweating bullets because they fear network execs would cancel the show rather than go on without her.”

    Comments / 6
    Debbie Gillette
    4h ago
    I sure hope she doesn't leave the show, she makes the show it would never be the same without her
    Barbara Butler
    15h ago
    NO SHOW WITHOUT HER.
