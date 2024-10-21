Open in App
    Rosie O'Donnell's Family Nightmare: Daughter Chelsea Arrested for Child Neglect After 11-Month-Old Infant 'Found Near Crack Pipe'

    By Knewz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BFsI_0wGQ7amZ00

    Rosie O’Donnell is reeling following the arrest of her daughter Chelsea Belle was arrested for child neglect and drug possession – after cops reportedly found her 11-month-old son near a meth pipe.

    Knewz.com can reveal the comic’s 27-year-old girl was charged with four felony counts of “maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC”, which is commonly found in marijuana .

    Court documents also show she was hit with two misdemeanors – “disorderly conduct/domestic abuse” and “possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs”.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJh22_0wGQ7amZ00
    Chelsea O’Donnell with infant Atlas O’Donnell. BY: @ROSIE/TIKTOK

    The arrest came on September 10 at the 27-year-old’s home in Marinette County in Wisconsin .

    Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance and found her home in appalling condition, with filthy dishes, feces, garbage used diapers and female hygiene products strewn around.

    More disturbingly, they discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of the ex-talk show host’s 11-month-old grandson, prompting Child Protective Services to intervene.

    Chelsea, reportedly battling addiction issues, called law enforcement to which the 911 operator reported hearing a woman tell someone in the background to “get the h— away,” from her. Once police showed up, she told officers she was just having a heated argument with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund.

    The grimy state of the home painted a bleak picture as officers described rotten food and the overwhelming stench of spoiled milk upon arrival.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p46kq_0wGQ7amZ00
    Rosie O’Donnell with Cynthia Nixon on the set of ‘And Just Like That,’ June 1, 2024. BY: MEGA

    An officer shared, “I tried to ask her more questions and you could tell Chelsea was not being honest whatsoever. This was a repeat of what happened a few weeks prior when I was at her house for a similar incident.”

    This is not Chelsea’s first public ordeal. She made headlines in 2015 after disappearing at age 17, only to reappear with her birth mother, a reunion that highlighted the strained relationship with her adoptive family . The Sleepless in Seattle star adopted Chelsea in 1997 during her former relationship with Kelli Carpenter.

    Chelsea has also reportedly struggled with anxiety and depression, despite publicly denying mental health issues in the past amid a “bitter estrangement” from her famous adoptive mom.

    She is now a mother of four and has faced various challenges, including a failed marriage and multiple run-ins with the law.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOZyG_0wGQ7amZ00
    Chelsea O’Donnell was adopted by Rosie and her former partner, Kelli Carpenter, in 1997. BY

    While seated in the patrol car, Chelsea revealed she had hidden items in her bra. Officers then reported discovering a small “black vial and a clear plastic bag containing white pills.”

    Upon inspection, the container was found to contain a crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine. Authorities further alleged the comedian’s daughter was carrying approximately 18 grams of meth at the time of her arrest.

    Chelsea and Nelund’s pupils were dilated when first inspected by arresting officers. “His facial features were sunken in and he was missing some teeth,” the police report said of O’Donnell’s boyfriend. “His muscle tone was very rigid and he seemed like he was flexing even though he was not.”

    In 2017, Rosie told an outlet, “Chelsea is mentally ill. [She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin . She has had a tough road. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeAdw_0wGQ7amZ00
    Rosie and Chelsea O’Donnell have been ‘estranged for years.’ BY: MEGA
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Josefina Banuelos
    21h ago
    rosie cant raise her own kids right but can lecture to all of us to let eric $ lyle out ?!!? huh?
    Skins1937
    21h ago
    Can’t stand her b ass, but the children are what’s important here.
    View all comments
