Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knewz

    Jaded Johnny Depp Launches Into Bitter Blast On Amber Heard 'Televised Soap Opera' Court Battle — and Admits He'll 'Never Forget' Trauma

    By Knewz Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIn7r_0vpYxXJ500

    Although he likes to come across as a laid-back stoner in interviews, Johnny Depp has admitted in one of his frankest chats ever he will “never forget” his traumas over his marathon legal fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Knewz.com can reveal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMH19_0vpYxXJ500
    Depp is in Spain plugging his new film about wild artist Amedeo Modigliani. BY: MEGA

    The 61-year-old has just finished directing Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness about drugged-up, womanizing painter Amedeo Modigliani, and he launched into an explosive blast about his past battles while opening up about why he identifies with the rebel artist.

    He said in an appearance at the San Sebastian International Film Festival: “Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright.”

    Referring to how his defamation court battle against his ex Amber, 38, was turned into a TV sensation, he added: “I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t… didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact.”

    “But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes. You never forget them.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew9ZE_0vpYxXJ500
    The Edward Scissorhands actor has declared he no longer has any need for Hollywood. BY: MEGA

    Depp also rambled about how he identifies with anyone in crises: “So to see these people all on the… teetering on the verge of earning their stripes, desperate to speak but unable to… in a way.”

    The Edward Scissorhands actor found himself blacklisted from Hollywood in the wake of his split from Aquaman star Heard.

    During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he sneered: “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood.

    “I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

    Depp – who is said to have had his “rotting” teeth fixed as part of the start of a dramatic new makeover that is set to involve grueling workouts and plastic surgery – marked his 60th birthday in 2023, and sources said he’s “moved on” from his dramas.

    One insider added: “In the last year, he’s been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn’t been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial.

    “It’s nice for him to be an artist first and foremost.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvdjC_0vpYxXJ500
    Amber Heard has settled in Spain with her little girl Oonagh Paige. BY: MEGA

    Depp and Heard first met in 2009 when they were cast in the Hunter S. Thompson adaptation The Rum Diary , and the pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2016.

    Their doomed marriage lasted just over a year, with Heard filing for divorce and a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, accusing the actor of being abusive throughout their relationship.

    He fired back with a libel suit after a UK newspaper branded him a “wife-beater” – though he lost the case when it was heard in London .

    Depp – who infamously accused Heard or one of her friends of pooping in his bed as a “prank” after the actress ’ 30th birthday party in 2016 following a fight between the pair – then filed a 2019 lawsuit against Heard for defamation for her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post , in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBUGf_0vpYxXJ500
    Heard and Depp finally settled their marathon multi-million dollar legal fight – and she now insists she is “in peace”. BY: MEGA

    Depp was eventually awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

    Heard counter-sued and was awarded $2 million, but after both sides launched appeals they settled the case in December 2022.

    The estranged exes could now be set on a collision course – as Depp is in Spain to plug his new film, where Heard has settled with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

    The actress said when asked about how she feels about her ex being in Spain as well: “I’m living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it, because I’m happy and in peace.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    Theresa LaValle
    5h ago
    She seriously tried to ruin his life and destroy his career. I wouldn't blame him if he's bitter and sickened by her for the rest of his life. He deserved so much better.
    99 Lucky Lady
    8h ago
    don't push your luck Johnny...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Johnny Depp Had 'No Choice' But to Get New Set of Teeth: 'It Was Either Veneers or Risk Some Serious Health Problems'
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    Brad Pitt shows off midlife crisis makeover as he holds hands with girlfriend Ines de Ramos
    The Mirror US22 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Longtime soap opera star dies at age 70
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    TikTok influencer who ‘married herself’ dies by suicide at 26- Here’s why
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Britney Spears Suffered Second & Third Degree Burns In Bizzare Home Fire: “Blew Into My Face”
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com4 days ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    New Jeffrey Epstein Horror: Billionaire Pedophile ‘Had Rape Victim’s Glass Eye Displayed in Hall’
    Knewz12 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
    Tiny Robots Injected Into Your Body Are the Latest Healthcare Breakthrough
    TheFW1 day ago
    'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz dead
    fox13seattle.com1 day ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care1 day ago
    Beyoncé Faces Fresh 'Skin Bleaching' Accusations as She Recreates Iconic 80s Levi's Ad — and Is Slammed for 'Stripping in Front of Young Kids'
    Knewz8 hours ago
    Jennifer Aniston’s Home Swarmed by Police After Suicidal Claims: ‘She Doesn’t Deserve This’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Behind Bars Just Like Jeffrey Epstein' — Due to His 'Ties' to Tupac Murder
    RadarOnline1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy