Jaded Johnny Depp Launches Into Bitter Blast On Amber Heard 'Televised Soap Opera' Court Battle — and Admits He'll 'Never Forget' Trauma

Although he likes to come across as a laid-back stoner in interviews, Johnny Depp has admitted in one of his frankest chats ever he will “never forget” his traumas over his marathon legal fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Knewz.com can reveal.

Depp is in Spain plugging his new film about wild artist Amedeo Modigliani. BY: MEGA

The 61-year-old has just finished directing Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness about drugged-up, womanizing painter Amedeo Modigliani, and he launched into an explosive blast about his past battles while opening up about why he identifies with the rebel artist.

He said in an appearance at the San Sebastian International Film Festival: “Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright.”

Referring to how his defamation court battle against his ex Amber, 38, was turned into a TV sensation, he added: “I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t… didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact.”

“But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes. You never forget them.”

The Edward Scissorhands actor has declared he no longer has any need for Hollywood. BY: MEGA

Depp also rambled about how he identifies with anyone in crises: “So to see these people all on the… teetering on the verge of earning their stripes, desperate to speak but unable to… in a way.”

The Edward Scissorhands actor found himself blacklisted from Hollywood in the wake of his split from Aquaman star Heard.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he sneered: “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood.

“I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

Depp – who is said to have had his “rotting” teeth fixed as part of the start of a dramatic new makeover that is set to involve grueling workouts and plastic surgery – marked his 60th birthday in 2023, and sources said he’s “moved on” from his dramas.

One insider added: “In the last year, he’s been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn’t been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial.

“It’s nice for him to be an artist first and foremost.”

Amber Heard has settled in Spain with her little girl Oonagh Paige. BY: MEGA

Depp and Heard first met in 2009 when they were cast in the Hunter S. Thompson adaptation The Rum Diary , and the pair started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2016.

Their doomed marriage lasted just over a year, with Heard filing for divorce and a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, accusing the actor of being abusive throughout their relationship.

He fired back with a libel suit after a UK newspaper branded him a “wife-beater” – though he lost the case when it was heard in London .

Depp – who infamously accused Heard or one of her friends of pooping in his bed as a “prank” after the actress ’ 30th birthday party in 2016 following a fight between the pair – then filed a 2019 lawsuit against Heard for defamation for her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post , in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

Heard and Depp finally settled their marathon multi-million dollar legal fight – and she now insists she is “in peace”. BY: MEGA

Depp was eventually awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard counter-sued and was awarded $2 million, but after both sides launched appeals they settled the case in December 2022.

The estranged exes could now be set on a collision course – as Depp is in Spain to plug his new film, where Heard has settled with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

The actress said when asked about how she feels about her ex being in Spain as well: “I’m living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it, because I’m happy and in peace.”