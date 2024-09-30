Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knewz

    Scientists Warn of Hidden 'Mercury Bomb' Looming in the Arctic

    By Kritika Bhatia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VywDV_0voqfYG300
    Scientists Warn of Hidden &apos;Mercury Bomb&apos; Looming in the Arctic

    Scientists Warn: A Massive 'Mercury Bomb' Threatens the Arctic!

    Something dangerous was happening in the Arctic, and scientists were warning about it. According to recent research, Alaska's Yukon River might have had more than just clear blue water as it flowed through the state into the Bering Sea. Researchers had repeatedly sounded the alarm about the 'mercury bomb' ticking in the Arctic rivers. This was hazardous not just to marine life but also to humankind. The world's ecosystems might not have been the same, and immediate action was needed to stop this threat and protect the fragile Arctic environment. Let’s delve deeper into this mysterious phenomenon and its risks.

    Key Research Insights and Future Possibilities

    A recent study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters examined sediment samples from Alaska's Yukon River. The researchers found high levels of mercury-laden sediment; however, they are unsure how much of it moves down with the water. USC Dornsife’s Josh West, a co-author of the study, said in a press statement , "There could be this giant mercury bomb in the Arctic waiting to explode. Because of the way it behaves chemically, a lot of mercury pollution ends up in the Arctic. Permafrost has accumulated so much mercury that it could dwarf the amount in the oceans, soils, atmosphere, and biosphere combined."

    Ecosystem Impact and Health Risks

    Knewz.com noted that millions of people who relied on ecosystems for fishing, hunting, and other activities suffered harmful effects. If mercury entered these areas and infected the fish, not only did aquatic life die, but it also affected the indigenous communities that depended on fish and marine mammals for food. Mr. West said in The Independent , "The rivers were reburying a considerable amount of mercury. To really understand how much of a threat the mercury posed, we had to grasp both the erosion and reburial processes." Higher mercury levels could, however, have increased the risks of neurological and developmental problems, especially in children.

    How Did Mercury Find Its Way In?

    The concerning levels of mercury in the Arctic were linked to melting permafrost, which was primarily happening due to climate change. Permafrost was a layer of soil and rock that stayed frozen for at least two consecutive years. The 'active layer' on top thawed in summer and refroze in winter, while the deeper parts remained frozen. When this layer melted, it released toxic gases and metals that were trapped, including gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and harmful metals like mercury. The researcher stated per Newsweek , "The Arctic was warming four times faster than the global average, destabilizing permafrost soils that had remained frozen for two or more years and that underlay much of the Arctic. While moderate climate scenarios projected a 15% to 87% loss of permafrost by 2100, extreme scenarios estimated up to a 99% loss."

    Mitigating the Hazardous Impact

    Scientists urged immediate action as permafrost melted faster due to rising global temperatures. Isabel Smith, a doctoral candidate at USC Dornsife and the study’s corresponding author opined to Euronews , "Taking into account all of these factors should give us a more accurate estimate of the total mercury that could be released as permafrost continued to melt over the next few decades." Experts believed that communities could lessen the harmful effects of mercury by cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Other solutions included stricter regulations on industrial emissions, increased monitoring of mercury levels in the Arctic, and global cooperation to reduce mercury pollution.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    laqueefa
    1d ago
    Sounds like more Horseshit to me.
    pealage
    2d ago
    well seems it's there naturally, keep fucking with nature and cry about chsnge
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scientists issue warning after prolonged heat waves: 'Our body won't be able to tolerate as much time outdoors'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
    Knewz5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Sober Drew Barrymore Admits Drug-Rape 'Epstein Island' Movie 'Blink Twice' Made Her Almost Weep Over Her Booze Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Unusually strong Category 5 atmospheric river hits Alaska and British Columbia
    watchers.news4 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Alaska’s Rivers Turn Toxic Orange: The Truth Behind the Color Change
    Knewz4 days ago
    Inside a Japanese Village Where Creepy Dolls Replace the Dead
    Knewz10 days ago
    Bruce Willis' Brave Goodbye: Dementia-Hit 'Die Hard' Actor Fighting to Enjoy Sun in Public — But Needs Squad of Bodyguards to 'Shield him from Public'
    Knewz5 days ago
    How to Choose the Right Vape Cartridge
    Knewz1 day ago
    17-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survived a Plane Crash and 11 Days Alone in the Amazon Jungle
    Knewz9 days ago
    Here's Why New Mexico Residents Are Tormented by the Strange Humming Noise
    Knewz7 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Scientists Crack the Mysterious Phenomenon of Death Valley’s Sailing Stones
    Knewz6 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    The Mystery That Still Haunts: Solving the Enigma of King Tutankhamun’s 100-Year-Old Curse
    Knewz5 days ago
    Earth's crust found to be 'dripping' deep into the planet – and the implications could be huge
    Indy1002 days ago
    Men’s Bathroom Secrets Revealed in 20 Hilarious Statistics
    mindfullyamerican.com3 days ago
    Kilcher Family Homestead: Artistic Home in Alaska's Wilderness
    Homer By The Bay2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Are Virginia Black Rings the Sign of Extraterrestrial Life? New Theories Emerge Amid Speculation
    Knewz7 days ago
    Fishermen Found Random Sea Container Floating at Sea and Was Left Stunned After Opening It
    Knewz11 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy