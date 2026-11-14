OMAHA, Neb. — Flyers at Omaha's Eppley Airfield had nothing to do but wait after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing airlines shortly before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The FAA and White House first said the issue appeared to be caused by a "telecommunication outage."

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night, the stop was lifted, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announcing that the stop had been attributed to outdated air traffic control technology and routers overloaded by data.

"The passengers were kind of confused and everyone was trying to figure out what was going on, but for the most part they just wanted to get rebooked and be on their way," says Alaska Airlines, Gate agen, Susana Muon.

The pause caused confusion and anxiety for many, including Dr. Yazan Almohtasib, who says he was trying to make his brother's engagement.

"Obviously anxious a little. I care about my brother so I want to be there for him so that's my main issue," Dr. Almohtasib said.

National ground stop strands Omaha flyers as FAA cites aging air traffic control technology, routers

Kenyatta Clayton says his airline gave him an overnight hotel voucher after being diverted mid-flight on his way back home to Florida.

"We get an announcement from the captain. He was like letting everyone know that all flights were being grounded and we're turning around and we have to divert to the nearest airport," Clayton said.

But not everyone was affected. Michele Flaherty she was just getting off her flight from New York when she heard the news.

"I feel so lucky because I really only get to come home like 4 times a year so I really wanted to see my daughter this weekend," she said.

Duffy said there were more than 3,500 flights in the air at the time of the stop and that all landed safely.

Officials say it will take some time to get things back on track.

Eppley Airfield says flights are operating once again, but there may be delays and cancellations through Saturday. Flyers are advised to check with their airline for the latest on their flight status.

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