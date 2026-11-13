OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For years, Black Friday has served as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. But more shoppers are getting started well before Thanksgiving, and some are choosing an experience that online shopping can't provide: buying gifts in person.

That desire for a more personal shopping experience was on display at the Omaha Holiday Boutique, where hundreds of vendors offered shoppers an opportunity to meet the people behind the products.

"People shop on Amazon all the time, but this gives them the chance to meet face to face with hard working people with hand crafted boutiques," show manager Ryan Lind said.

Shoppers could pick up products, feel materials, try on clothing and talk directly with the people selling the items.

For Amanda Cusatis, owner of American Honey Boutique and Gift, those interactions are one of the best parts of the job.

"My favorite part about doing this would be when they come out of the dressing room and they smile," Cusatis said. "You know that they feel good, you know they're happy with what they're wearing. And I think that's what drives me."

The personal connection can mean even more for local makers who create the products they sell.

"When you're shopping with us and a lot of makers here, you're supporting a family instead of a big business where you don't know where your money is going," said Lauren Hill, owner of Made With Love Lauren.

For shoppers, being able to see and touch a potential gift before buying can also take some of the uncertainty out of shopping.

"It's nice because you get a chance to touch it, feel it. Is it soft? Is it scratchy?" shopper Kaci Evans said. "If you do that online, you have no idea, you just see what it looks like."

Shopper Sandra Galvan had an even more specific reason for buying in person.

"Well, we're here for squishies, so I like feeling that squishy, making sure it's squishy, and what we're looking for," Galvan said.

For Renee Wilson, owner of Made by RAW Studio, selling at local craft fairs gives her something she cannot get while creating products at home: immediate feedback from customers.

"People want to see and feel it, and see how it looks," Wilson said. "And they want unique items, they don't want to buy the same stuff."

That face-to-face response helps Wilson understand what customers enjoy and what she might want to offer in the future. It's also a reminder of why she continues creating.

"If you're doing crafts, you love it, you're passionate about it," Wilson said. "I think everyone should have a passion, and this is where my heart's at."

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.