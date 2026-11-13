VALLEY, Neb. — Casey's is now open as the first business at the Valley Landing development project.

When the area was visited back in April, only the athletic complex had been built, where high schoolers were using the fields for the first time. The local superintendent said at the time that adding Casey's and more than two dozen acres of new development was exciting for the school district.

Fareway Grocery is preparing to begin construction at the site. New announcements for residential and commercial properties are expected in the next few months.

Inside the new Casey's, the location still has that new building smell. One of the new employees said the location is convenient — not only for her commute to work, but also for customers.

For example, many customers stop in after finishing their shifts at 3M, located just across the street.

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