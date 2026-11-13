OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University celebrated the opening of a new campus quad with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking what university leaders call another step in connecting the school to Omaha's growing downtown urban core.

The new 5.7-acre quad brings more than 250,000 square feet of green space to the heart of campus, complete with sitting areas, an amphitheater, a fountain plaza and nearly 200 trees.

University leaders say the space is designed for more than aesthetics — from student orientation to alumni events and graduation ceremonies, the quad is built to bring the community together.

"I think this just makes Creighton all the more beautiful. We get actually a lot of recognition and awards for the aesthetics of campus, the way we create community through the architecture. This is one more piece to strengthen all of those dynamics of this institution," Rev. Daniel Hendrickson said.

For students like Claire Niehaus, the new quad also brings a familiar feel of downtown Omaha directly to campus.

"It sounds like the people who did the landscaping down at the Gene Leahy Mall were really helping out with this, so it brings a little bit of downtown here to Creighton, so we get to experience all of the things that make downtown Omaha so beautiful right here in the heart of campus," Niehaus said.

The new quad is part of Creighton's larger campus transformation, which includes more than $1 billion in investments. University leaders say the improvements are not just about the school — they are an investment in Omaha's urban core.

"The city has been so supportive, stepping up to help us make these projects come true. They know this is an investment in the urban core and the way the city functions in the downtown. Such an important part of who we are is being here in downtown," Rev. Hendrickson said.



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