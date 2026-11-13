OMAHA, Neb. — Mike Rice is being remembered as the heart of Steve Hogan Golf Course and a pillar of the community. His kindness, dedication and love for family and community left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

For many who visited the Steve Hogan Golf Course, Mike Rice was more than just the course manager. He was the heart of the course and a familiar face who made everyone feel welcome.

Now, following his death, the community is remembering a man whose impact reached far beyond the golf course.

Those closest to Rice say he had a special way of making people feel valued, always showing up for the people he loved.

His daughter, Melissa Rice, said she didn't fully realize how many lives her father had touched until hearing the stories shared after his passing.

"The impact he made, I had no idea how big it was, because he's dad to us. We thought it was normal to have a kind man that came to everything, showed up to everything," she said.

His daughter Shanita Rice also remembers her father as someone she could always count on. When she experienced a stroke, she said he was there every step of the way.

For Josh Nelson, that same support started when he was just 14 years old. Nelson said Rice helped shape the person he is today.

"He was just cut from a different cloth. He was a great man, so I'll not only remember what he did for me and my family, but for the community also. And for this golf course," Nelson said.

The golf course was one of Rice's greatest passions. When its future was uncertain, he helped rally community members to restore it and bring it back to life.

Nelson said Rice played a major role in improving the course, including work on the grass and greens.

"They redid the grass, redid the greens, which takes a lot of time, effort, and money. But he did that on his own with the help, you know, of his brethren, which is amazing," Nelson said.

Rice's dedication to hard work was something he also passed down to his daughters.

Melissa remembers her father teaching her how to mow lawns, while Shanita recalled spending years cutting grass herself.

Now, the course where Rice spent so much of his time is becoming a place where his grandchildren can create memories of their own.

For his family, those moments are a reminder that his legacy was never just about golf.

"It's more than hitting a ball. It's about being patient. It's about staying the course, and it's just about living a life that's well played," Melissa said.

She said her father taught his daughters lessons that went far beyond the golf course, making sure they knew how to work hard and take care of themselves.

"He taught us everything we know. We know how to change a tire. We could probably change your oil. But most importantly, we can put some flowers in your yard, and we can cut your grass," she said.

While Rice's contributions can still be seen throughout the Steve Hogan Golf Course, his family says his greatest legacy lives on in the people he loved, the lessons he taught and the community he helped bring together.

Funeral services for Mike Rice will be held Friday at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. Viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.