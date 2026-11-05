Omaha AI program helps small businesses grow, compete and save time

OMAHA, Neb. — A room full of entrepreneurs — now graduates — is celebrating progress after completing a new AI program designed to help small businesses grow and compete.

The eight-week program, Breakthrough 402, is a partnership between 5 Star BDM and Omaha 100 INC, giving business owners from underrepresented communities the tools to use AI to grow their businesses.

Organizers say participating businesses reported measurable improvements, including saving time and money. Gladys Harrison, owner of Big Mama's Kitchen, says she's taken plenty of business courses, but this one was different.

"Because the material that you learned that day in class, you can immediately go and apply it," Harrison said.

Using AI and customer data, Harrison discovered quality was a top priority for her customers — helping her make better business decisions. She says the skills she's gained are also giving her something valuable: more time.

"Time is my most valuable possession... it allows me to be able to spend time with my grandkids, for me to focus some more attention on other areas of the business that I want to grow," Harrison said.

For Grant McGaugh, CEO of 5 Star BDM, what sets the program apart is the direct path it offers to funding. "There are other AI programs, but none have an official funding resource like Omaha 100. So someone that graduates from the program, then has an immediate lending source available to them," McGaugh said.

Harrison was also selected as the program's St. Croix ambassador, giving her a chance to represent Omaha beyond the metro. "Looking forward to going to St. Croix and being an ambassador for Omaha I might even check out, see if, you know, St. Croix's want a big mommas," Harrison said.

McGaugh says he can't wait to see how far entrepreneurs go with the skills they've gained. "When I see 10 Omaha businesses acquiring the skill set to be able to compete and earn higher profitability, I'm very excited," McGaugh said.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.