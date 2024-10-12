Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KMTV 3 News Now

    Omaha police investigating homicide in south Omaha

    By John Brown,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe1EW_0w4gILgL00

    Omaha police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning in south Omaha.

    OPD said officers responded to the area of 29th and T Streets shortly before 6 a.m for a call of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

    He was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he died. OPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at (402) 444-STOP.

    Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

    Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mari Anderson
    2d ago
    so sad another life lost
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Spooky Nebraska Spot Named 'Most Haunted Place' In The Entire State
    KXKT KAT 103.7FM4 days ago
    Mayor Stothert accuses Sen. McDonnell of using TIF issue for 'political gain'
    KMTV 3 News Now3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Why Warren Buffett Still Lives in His Modest Omaha House After 65 Years
    omnihomeideas.com5 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    She's fostered 466 dogs: "I don't have a ton of money, but I have a lot of love"
    KMTV 3 News Now14 days ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Little Chihuahua Who Lost Her Owner Is Now Looking For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy