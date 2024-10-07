West Point veteran sets volunteerism example: "I need to serve my community"

Rick Wimer of West Point, Neb., has dedicated his life to serving others - as recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from ServeNebraska.



As a member of the West Point Rescue Squad for 37 years, he volunteers to respond to more than 100 calls each year.

Wimer says support from his family is essential: "A number of times I've left them when we're out for eating and it's like, 'Well, we'll catch a ride.' When you carry a pager and it goes off, everybody knows."

In addition to being a first responder, Wimer has also served through Legion Post 70, Humble Heroes, Boy Scouts, TeamMates, at military funerals, his church, and as a youth sports coach.

Continue reading for the expanded version of the story.

In Nebraska, neighbors volunteer. The state is consistently in the Top 10 for volunteerism, according to the Corporation for National & Community Service. And yet, for some, the dedication stands out.

"Naturally, you have to like to do what you do and you do it because, sometimes, it's like the people don't realize - you feel good inside when you're helping them out, but ultimately, it's sometimes when you get those little thank you notes... 'Thank you for being there,' you know?" Rick Wimer explained.

From across the state, Wimer was selected by Governor Jim Pillen as ServeNebraska's 2024 Lifetime Achievement Honoree.

On the West Point Rescue Squad for 37 years, he, himself, volunteers to respond to more than 100 calls each year. Possible, he says, because of his family.

"A number of times I've left them when we're out for eating and it's like, 'Well, we'll catch a ride.' When you carry a pager and it goes off, everybody knows. In a small town, they know where you're going and what you're going to do, so everybody helps out," he shared.

Wimer's commitment to serve was shaped in the Marine Corps.

"I think that's the end of it right there. You served your country. I need to serve my community, also," Wimer said.

He sees all forms of service as a privilege - whether the rescue squad, Legion Post 70, military funerals, Humble Heroes and Boy Scouts, his church, mentoring with TeamMates and as a youth sports coach.

"I always knew that he had a presence in the neighborhood, but I really didn't understand what that meant until now - as an adult," John Kelly explained.

Wimer was Kelly's coach in 7th and 8th grades. He said, what stands out years later, is Wimer's passion and impact.

For him, motivation to serve was never for the recognition - but doing right, and as he sees it, just doing his part.

"There's a lot of people in this state that volunteer. So, I accept this award for all those also because there's a lot out there that just go unknown and they do need the recognition, too," Wimer affirmed.

ServeNebraska supports volunteerism year-round and statewide by partnering with different organizations for help make connections between causes and people who want to do good.