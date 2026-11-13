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Belleville
KMOX's Sound of Small Business - More Me Know
By Megan Lynch,7 days ago
BELLEVILLE, IL (KMOX) - When Lauren Mormino turned her artistic talents to crafting handmade bags, she never imaged it would turn into an industry. First came her YouTube channel, then a warehouse and sewing classroom. Megan Lynch takes you inside in the latest Sound of Small Business on KMOX. Listen using the player below.
You can find More Me Know and Sew Whatever Studio classes at moremeknow.com
You can watch Lauren create on her YouTube Channel
If you would like your small business to be considered for a future segment of Sound of Small Business, fill out this form
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