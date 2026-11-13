Megan Lynch/KMOX

BELLEVILLE, IL (KMOX) - When Lauren Mormino turned her artistic talents to crafting handmade bags, she never imaged it would turn into an industry. First came her YouTube channel, then a warehouse and sewing classroom. Megan Lynch takes you inside in the latest Sound of Small Business on KMOX. Listen using the player below.

You can find More Me Know and Sew Whatever Studio classes at moremeknow.com

You can watch Lauren create on her YouTube Channel

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