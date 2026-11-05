Eureka renames Six Flags Road, with new highway signs expected by spring

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The city of Eureka has decided to rename Six Flags Rd. to Adventure Rd. It's just the latest in what's expected to be a long list of changes coming to the metro area's major theme park during this offseason.

Eureka aldermen approved the change 6-to-nothing at their meeting on October 6th. The minutes show no discussion before the vote.

Mayor Sean Flower tells KMOX the road change request came from the park's new management, which wanted to formally separate from the Six Flags brand. He says the city worked with the park and MoDOT to come up with the new name.

The road leads to Mid America Adventure, the park that had been known as either Six Flags St. Louis or Six Flags Over Mid-America for 55 years until this past August. Kansas City-based EPR Properties bought the park this spring, and Enchanted Parks now runs it.

Its address is still listed with Google and Apple Maps as 4900 Six Flags Rd.

The Interstate 44 exit signs also still say Six Flags Rd. MoDOT tells KMOX that taxpayers won't foot the cost of the new signs. Flower says that was part of the agreement.

"It's a no-cost deal to us," Flower said. "There's two or three of those large green MoDOT signs that mark the park."

He expects the new signs to go up within three to four months and says he's sure it'll be done before the park opens in the spring.

A name suggested on social media as a nod to the park's new operator is taken. St. Louis County already has an Enchanted Parkway, lined with apartments and offices, in the Manchester area.

Flower calls the park one of Eureka's biggest taxpayers and says it's what many people in the St. Louis region associate with the city.

"When people come out, they stay at the hotel, they eat at restaurants. There’s all sorts of economic activity generated just by their visitors to the area," he said.

He also believes the park is getting more attention under its new operator than it did as part of Six Flags.

"They've gone from being the smallest in a big organization to being the biggest of the small," he said.

Flower tells KMOX the operators have upgraded food service, soda dispensing, and other behind-the-scenes systems. He says there's been talk about ride upgrades and even concerts, adding he's heard park management mention Old Glory Amphitheater as a possibility for shows. Nothing has been formally announced or filed with the city.

"They're really looking at the assets in there and trying to figure out the things that people might enjoy or bring back," Flower said. "This last year, their biggest thing has been switching over the stuff that’s just the business. I think there’ll be more announcements coming out shortly."

As for the new name, the Mayor says people are still getting used to it.

"At this stage, I don't care what you call it. I just hope you come out and visit," he said.